Spy x Family: 3 fan theories that make sense

Is Loid Forger’s mission fake? Does Yor know Loid’s secret? Here are some Spy x Family fan theories that actually could be true.

Spy x Family fans have come up with multiple theories since the anime first aired in 2022. However, with these ranging from far-fetched to plausible, let’s take a look at which ones actually make sense for the story.

The basic premise of Spy x Family is a top spy on an undercover mission gets married and has to adopt a young child as part of his cover. However, little does he know that his new wife Yor and young daughter Anya have a few secrets of their own.

The unconventional family won fans hearts of fans everywhere when they first burst onto our screens, but their unique dynamic also sparked intense speculation. So, is Loid Forger’s mission actually fake? Does Yor know his secret? Let’s take a look at these popular fan theories and find out.

3 Spy x Family fan theories that make sense

As Spy x Family grows in popularity, fans have started to question some of its unresolved mysteries.

For example, what’s agent Twilight’s real name and who are Anya’s biological parents? Some of these are impossible to answer. But not all of them. So, here are three Spy x Family fan theories that actually make sense.

1. Loid and Yor actually know each others identities

In the anime, Loid and Yor are apparently oblivious to each other’s secret lives. But if they really are a top assassin and super spy, how can they miss all the clues?

One of the most popular theories on Reddit is that Loid Forger knows that Yor is an assassin from Garden. Although the characters’ narration don’t support this theory, many Reddit users speculate that this could be a ploy to trick viewers.

One of the biggest plot holes in Spy x Family comes from the the two main characters, Loid and Yor. Loid is a superspy who is supposed to be intelligent, organized and methodical, so why doesn’t he question Yor’s superhuman strength and speed?

On the other side, Loid Forger is masquerading as a psychiatrist who uses the “concussive recovery method” to defend himself from his rampaging patients. On their first date, as seen in Episode 2, Yor does question why Loid is caught in a gunfight. However, she accepts his cover without question, leading even Loid to wonder whether she’s “incredibly bright or dumb.”

In the nature of Yor’s work, she has to be intelligent enough to get away with multiple murders. Therefore, we think that its likely that both of them are at least somewhat aware of each other’s real identities, they’re just turning a blind eye for convenience. Alternatively, the classic notion of love being blind might be at play, blurring their vision to potential red flags as their romance unfolds.

2. Anya is much younger than her believed age

Anya Forger is one of the cutest little six-year-olds with superpowers in all of anime. But is that really her age?

In the first episode of Spy x Family, Anya tells Loid that she’s six years old, even though she looks much younger. It’s normal for children to develop at very different rates. However, events throughout the anime have led fans to believe that Loid’s initial assessment was right and she’s about four years old.

So, why did Anya lie? In the first episode, when Loid is searching for a child to adopt, he is searching for someone who can read, write and pass the entrance exam to prestigious prep school Eden Academy.

When he first sees Anya, he assumes that she’s either four or five. However, because Anya has telepathic abilities, loves spy stories, and wants to be adopted, she tells Loid that she’s actually six years old.

But why do we think that Anya is lying about her age? Limited information is available about Anya’s past, aside from her name and the fact that she’s been returned to the orphanage multiple times. While it’s entirely plausible that she is genuinely six years old, fans speculate otherwise.

Anya’s apparent lack of intelligence, showcased as a source of humor throughout the series, suggests she may be far younger than she claims. And, despite the manga creators not officially confirming this notion, her social difficulties, subpar grades, and less-than-ideal plans all hint at a younger age, which adds an intriguing layer to Anya’s character.

3. Agent Twilight’s mission is fake

One fan theory which often crops up on Reddit, Twitter and Tumblr is that Loid Forger’s top secret mission – Operation Strix – is actually fake.

The basic premise of Spy x Family is that Agent Twilight, or Loid Forger, must create a believable family in seven days to get close to politician Donovan Desmond. Initially framed within the context of preserving peace between Westalis and Ostania, the storyline gradually unravels to suggest an alternative motive. It seems that the mission could be less about peace and more about providing Loid with a family of his own.

Why do fans think the mission could be fake? One of the reasons is because Donovan Desmond doesn’t appear much in the manga or anime, despite being framed as the ultimate threat.

As well as this, its clear in the series that Desmond doesn’t care about interacting with his children. So, why would Loid need to go through all the trouble of pretending to be a family man?

Here’s the twist: Loid lost his parents in a war, joined the army, and left everything from his old life behind, including his name, family, and friends. He got so deep into the spy world that he thought having a family was impossible.

According to this fan theory, the spy organization WISE might have cooked up this elaborate plan not just for the mission but to help Loid recover from his tough past. They could be aiming to give him a chance at a regular life.

As Spy x Family continues to captivate fans around the world, more theories will continue to crop up about the storyline and characters. Although some will remain speculation, others could have an element of truth to them. So, did we cover any of your favorites?

