Chainsaw Man Episode 3 review: Some predictable but fun action

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Chainsaw Man Episode 3 has a predictable build up to its action, but said action is definitely worth it.

Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s finally arrived on Crunchyroll, with its two set-up episodes available to watch.

The plot is described as Crunchyroll as: “Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’– a man with a devil’s heart.”

The second episode was somewhat slower, but things get ramped up this time. But first, spoiler warning for Chainsaw Man ahead…

Chainsaw Man Episode 3 makes the characters clearer

Not much actually happens this episode, we simply get to know the characters slightly more; particularly Power, the demon who has been forced to work in public demon slaying service.

Power is somewhat abrasive and unlikable, but that seems to be the point, and her connection to Meowy leaves it open for a likable character arc. The opening credits – which are still great, obviously – show that she’s likely going to become pretty good buddies with Denji.

Denji is also somewhat one-note this episode, only focusing on trying to cop a feel of Power’s chest, but clearly this is the intended tone of the show, emphasised by the fan-service shots that the camera tends to lean on.

Chainsaw Man is back in action

After a lack of big action last episode, the devilish Chainsaw Man is back this episode, and it was definitely worth the wait.

The build-up to the action is predictable, we can easily tell that Power is going to try and double-cross Denji from very early on, but that almost doesn’t matter when we see what it leads to.

The battles in Chainsaw Man are interesting in how civilians get dragged into things, which Denji doesn’t always seem to care about. Plus, the animation is obviously a treat, as while it can still be a little slow sometimes, the shot composition really helps build the scale of the monster that Denji is fighting.

We can only hope that things will get even more exciting next time once Power re-emerges, hopefully with Meowy in tow.

Chainsaw Man Episode 4 premieres on Crunchyroll on November 1.