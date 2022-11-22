Chainsaw Man Episode 7 review: Some good moments, some gross moments

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 is a rather chilled-out installment, but still features moments that will turn your stomach.

Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s finally arrived on Crunchyroll, with Episode 7 now here, meaning that we are halfway through the first season.

The plot is described as Crunchyroll as: “Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’– a man with a devil’s heart.”

Article continues after ad

This newest episode introduces us to some more characters, and has a few ionic – but disgusting – moments. But first, spoiler warning for Chainsaw Man ahead…

Chainsaw Man does what he does best: chainsawing

Chainsaw Man opens with what has by this point become a staple of the show: gory action. Denji takes on the Chainsaw Man form, and battles it out with the Infinity Devil, in a battle that is somewhat repetitive, but still a bloody good time.

By this point you do hope that you get to see other Devil Hunters use their powers, in order to create some variety of action, but alas, everyone is too weak from the events of last episode.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, everything ends up okay, and the episode ends up being a more introspective one, after the group of Devil Hunters stumble out of the possessed hotel.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We see a lot of people this episode – arguably too many

We get to see a lot about what Himeno thinks and feels this episode, marking her as a major character, especially as she is one of the most emotive out of all of the Devil Hunters. We see her watch Aki’s desperate attempt to find the Gun Devil with concern. We see her laying flowers at her old partner’s grave with her supervisor. We see her drink herself tipsy during some work drinks that the sector has, and then watch with rapt horror as she kisses Denji, and pukes inside his mouth, which he then swallows. This is a series about cutting up devils, and somehow this is the most disgusting thing we’ve seen so far.

Article continues after ad

We meet some other characters at the drinks, and learn just how easily they are able to move on when a colleague dies in action. This is the world of the Devil Hunters, and it’s becoming more and more foreboding. Though, we were perhaps more scared of how irritating Kobeni would be this episode, but thankfully she’s tolerable.

There’s lots of talking in this episode, and lots of thinking. It’s mysterious enough – and laced with just enough raunchy stuff – to keep us interested, as it seems like Denji’s troubled times with the Devil Hunters have only just begun.

Article continues after ad

Chainsaw Man Episode 8 premieres on Crunchyroll on November 29. Check out the full release schedule here.