Chainsaw Man Episode 5 review: Kooky characters and a promising plot

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Chainsaw Man Episode 5 shakes up the plot of the series, adding in new characters, new motivations, and new dangers.

Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s finally arrived on Crunchyroll, with Episode 5 now here.

The plot is described as Crunchyroll as: “Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as ‘Chainsaw Man’– a man with a devil’s heart.”

This episode shakes up the series current formula, by introducing us to a ton of new characters, and throwing a few curveballs here and there. But first, spoiler warning for Chainsaw Man ahead…

Chainsaw Man introduces some (mostly) fun characters

This episode marks somewhat of a shift in Denji. He’s still obsessed with boobs – hopefully this joke won’t be dragged on for too long – but after copping a feel of Power’s, he realizes that he only wants to feel Makami’s, who then agrees to do anything for him if he manages to successfully work for her. She even gives him a taste, and no doubt this is part of the reason why this show has been so popular with teenage boys.

This episode introduces you to a lot more characters, including Hirokazu and Aki’s first partner Himeno. Hirokazu is humorously heroic, and Himeno in particular seems like she’ll be a great character. The only new addition that appears somewhat unlikable – due to her being annoyingly scared all the time – is Kobeni, who squeals and freezes up every moment she’s onscreen. It makes you wonder why she’s here fighting Devils, but perhaps the show is gearing up for a character arc or twist.

More characters means more backstory

Aki gets a lot more focus this episode, as we learn more about his past. This was a given; anyone that stone-faced is bound to have some sort of tragic backstory. But the story does well in giving you a bait and switch, making you think his trauma will come from one thing, only to have something else literally blast across the screen.

This backstory also introduces the concept of the Gun Devil, which will no doubt be a fearsome villain that gives up some epic action.

The action in Chainsaw Man Episode 5 is somewhat limited – however, it makes up for that with a fun concept that leaves the episode on a cliffhanger. This new mission shows the kind of power devils can have; they’re not just strong, this one has been able to catch our Devil Hunters in a time loop, creating a tense situation for the next episode.

And we can’t wait to see it. If only Kobeni will stop squealing.

Chainsaw Man Episode 6 premieres on Crunchyroll on November 15.