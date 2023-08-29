Chainsaw Man chapter 141: Release date, time & spoiler speculation

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 is about to drop, so here’s everything you need to know regarding its release date and time schedule, plus some spoiler speculation.

The first half of the previous chapter was all about Sugo and Denji’s conversation about the Chainsaw Man Church. The second half witnessed the entry of a hybrid named Barem, and that’s what excited the fandom. That’s because Barem seems curious to bring the Chainsaw Man out of Denji.

Article continues after ad

Well, Barem’s real intentions are yet to be revealed as we doubt if he will try to harm Asa so that Chainsaw Man arrives to save her.

Article continues after ad

The cliffhanger ending of the last chapter made us wonder when will the upcoming chapter be released and what it will unveil.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 will be released on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 12:00am JST.

Fans residing in other time zones may follow the below schedule to read the chapter on digital platforms such as Viz Media and Manga Plus.

Article continues after ad

8:00am PST (August 29)

10:00am CST (August 29)

11:00am EST (August 29)

4:00pm BST (August 29)

5:00pm European Time (August 29)

8:30pm IST (August 29)

Chainsaw Man chapter 140 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 140 starts with showing Sugo and Denji standing in front of a building. The former continues explaining that the building belonged to a cult that was later taken over by the Chainsaw Man Church. Denji then asks Sugo about the girls, but the latter chooses to avoid the topic for the time being.

Article continues after ad

Nobara introduces himself as Sugo and Denji’s guide. The latter is surprised to see students everywhere, so Nobara explains how adults have been affected by the American’s ultraviolet ray weapon in the air. He then says that’s the reason why students had to take responsibility for the church.

Article continues after ad

Denji comes across the Chainsaw Man wedding chapel and is shocked as he has never seen something like that. Nobara then explains to him that he will get an opportunity to get physical with a girl, but after that, he has to marry her. Denji does not look convinced by that.

Article continues after ad

Denji then encounters Barem and gets involved in a conversation with him. Barem asks him if he loves to lead his regular life or if he would like to live as the Chainsaw Man.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 141: What to expect

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 will continue from where the manga was left in the previous chapter. We will learn who exactly Barem is and why he is so desperate to meet Denji’s Chainsaw Man.

On the other side, the chapter may also reveal some hidden truths about the Chainsaw Man Church, including the hybrid’s wedding chapel.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

So, that’s everything about Blue Lock Chapter 230 spoilers. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

My Happy Marriage Episode 6 | Bungou Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 5 | My Hero Academia chapter 397 | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.