Can Gear 5 Luffy beat Ultra Instinct Goku?

One Piece gave one of the powerful transformations to its main protagonist Luffy in the form of Gear 5. Since the day the transformation made it to the screens, every fan wondered can Luffy beat Goku’s Ultra Instinct in his Gear 5 form.

While Gear 5 is considered to be the most potent transformation Luffy ever had, Goku’s Ultra Instinct transformation made him the strongest he ever was in the Dragon Ball universe.

Both the power-ups come with their own perks, and it’s not easy to decide which one gives its user the ability to surpass the other.

However, still, we have presented to you a calculative summary that sheds light on One Piece‘s Gear 5 and Dragon Ball’s Ultra instinct, which will definitely help you to find a solid answer to your questions.

Luffy Gear 5 abilities explained

Luffy awakened his Gear 5 abilities during his final battle with the deadly Yonko Kaido, who pummeled the strongest creature in the world. The Straw Hat pirate was already a rubber man, and Gear 5 gave him even more physical strength to channel his maximum power. Not only that but the Gear 5 Luffy can also morph the surroundings into rubber, just like his body.

Gear 5 also provides Luffy with immense freedom to fight as he pleases, superhuman strength, speed, and durability. All of these enhanced aspects gave him the courage to stand in front of Kaido as an equal competition. For instance, Luffy looked like an ant in front of the massive dragon Kaido, but after awakening Gear 5, Luffy was able to manipulate his size, which helped him acquire a gigantic build. Besides that, when Kaido swallows him, it doesn’t take him much time to blow himself out of the dragon’s mouth.

Due to Gear 5, Luffy came out of Kaido’s Bolo Breath attack barely injured – thanks to the newfound transformation that basically made him the only character in One Piece that has the powers of God. With the abilities of Gear 5, Luffy can also make use of his Gear 3’s limb inflation and Gear 4’s muscle inflation with ease.

Despite having these abilities, will he be able to defeat the mighty Goku in his Ultra Instinct form? Well, before getting to the conclusion, let’s just discuss Ultra Instinct Goku’s responsibility.

Goku Ultra Instinct Explained

Ultra Instinct is said to be such a godly power that snatches the consciousness from its user and allows them to fight more effectively despite being subconsciously awake. In the entire Dragon Ball universe, there is no other power that matches the level of the Ultra Instinct. In fact, the one who masters it gets the ability to surpass the powers of the most powerful Saiyan, i.e., Super Saiyan Blue.

When Goku initially found the UI abilities, the mighty god Beerus was shocked because until then, not even a god was able to achieve the power-up. In fact, Beerus himself trained to master the ability for several years, but he couldn’t succeed.

Full context: Beerus is the God of Destruction in the Dragon Ball universe and holds the power to destroy an entire planet by simply snapping his fingers. However, unlike Goku, he couldn’t master UI, which indirectly implies that Goku is even more powerful than Beerus because of Mastered Ultra Instinct.

UI’s abilities were measured when Goku fought against the powerful alien Jiren and knocked him down without even breaking a sweat. Jiren was a being who was feared even by the Gods of his universe, and Goku being able to dominate Jiren says enough about Saiyan’s powers. When fighting Jiren, Goku, in his UI form, was able to release massive defensive and offensive attacks that helped him surpass the opponent.

Luffy Gear 5 vs. Goku Ultra Instinct- Who Would Win?

Even though Luffy’s Gear 5 is the most powerful of all other power-ups in the One Piece universe, it can’t defeat Goku UI for the time being. Firstly, Goku has taken several years to master the Ultra Instinct abilities, and secondly, he has beaten Jiren, who is considered the most powerful being in the multiverse.

Gear 5 Luffy is obviously powerful, but there’s no chance that Luffy is stronger than Jiren, and if he is not stronger than him, how can he knock down someone who has surpassed even Jiren’s powers?

Moreover, as Goku has mastered his technique, UI doesn’t tire him up even after he utilizes it for several hours, but Luffy starts getting exhausted once Gear 5 exceeds its time limit. Thus, Luffy has no option but to finish the ongoing battle as soon as he can.

Well, we are not saying Luffy won’t be able to beat Goku’s UI ever, but it’s just that he needs to master the ability before facing off against someone as powerful as Goku’s Mastered UI version.

