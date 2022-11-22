Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 7 review: Ichigo’s triumphant return

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

In Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 7, many of Soul Society’s main protectors fall to the hands of the Quincy, prompting Ichigo to break out of his prison and attempt to save them.

The seventh episode of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War continues to impress, displaying high-quality animation and powerful moments which showcase the series’ greatest strengths.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 7 begins by flashing back, providing context to Captain Yamamoto’s ideology. The episode then transitions into Ichigo’s triumphant return to Soul Society. And unlike the previous episode, the pacing is masterfully handled by the animation studio, pushing the plot forward at almost disorienting speeds.

Article continues after ad

A quick spoiler warning below for Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 7!

Captain Yamamoto’s fire burns out

This episode provides never before seen background context to the very first 13 Division Captains, who are revealed to be cold-hearted killers. Captain Yamamoto led the original Captains by example, incinerating all who were unfortunate enough to stand in his way.

But after achieving peace by exterminating the Quincy thousands of years ago, the leader of Soul Society changed his priorities to protect his people, rather than to spread destruction. Yamamoto hoped to not involve humans, as he felt the matters of Soul Society did not regard the living.

Article continues after ad

Yamamoto’s stubborn efforts to keep humans out of his conflict leads to his downfall. Yhwach, the king of the Quincy, claims the head Captain should have had Orohime heal his left arm, which would restore much of his power.

After some flashbacks, Yamamoto shows up on screen sliced in half. His upper body falls to the floor, and his death sparks a massive drop in morale for the Shinigami.

This scene’s utter brutality adds more stakes to the series. Captain Yamamoto was the leader of Soul Society, and he was murdered as if he were some ordinary grunt.

Article continues after ad

Ichigo’s hidden powers

After being trapped for around two episodes, the main protagonist finally escapes his prison. And in doing so, Ichigo unlocks his hidden Quincy powers, a memento given to him by his mother.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ichigo quickly traverses Soul Society, attempting to save as many people as he can. He runs into Kuchiki Byakukya, who is on the verge of death. Despite Ichigo being a human from the realm of the living, and being taught not to rely on others, Byakuya begs Ichigo to save Soul Society.

After Ichigo leaves, Byakuya drops his sword, which dissipates into dust. The man who stood against Ichigo during his first trip to Soul Society stands impaled and lifeless, relying on Ichigo to save all that Byakuya holds dear to him.

Article continues after ad

Within the first half of the episode, two rather important side characters died.

Byakuya’s death stands in stark contrast with Captain Yamamoto’s, who, no matter the circumstance, hated the idea of relying on humans. Both represented different aspects of Soul Society, and their deaths mark the end of an era.

Ichigo then enters combat with Yhwach, where the protagonist discovers his locked potential. But despite his heroic entrance, Ichigo is utterly beaten.

The episode ends after the Quincy depart, leaving Soul Society in shambles. Their leader has been killed, alongside so many others.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 8 release date is on November 29

Article continues after ad

Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6