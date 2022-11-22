Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 6 review: Captain Yamamoto’s extinguished fire

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 6 focuses primarily on Captain Yamamoto, the leader of Soul Society, as he faces off against the king of the Quincy.

The sixth episode of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War centers primarily around Captain Yamamoto and his fight against Yhwach. While they battle, the very climate of Soul Society begins to change, showcasing the sheer power present.

In previous episodes, the focus of the episode shifted around, showcasing multiple characters engaged in combat. Therefore, episode 6’s decision to highlight only Captain Yamamoto’s fight feels off-putting, drastically slowing down the series’ now iconic fast paced storytelling.

A quick spoiler warning below for Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 6!

Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto’s fearsome Bankai

The two respective leaders face off in a heated battle. Captain Yamamoto reveals his Bankai for the first time, essentially turning all of Soul Society into a heated oven. His Bankai is called Zanka no Tachi, and traps all of his flames into his blade.

This initial portrayal of his power goes in a different direction from the typical power expressions normalized in Bleach. Instead of massive fires and explosive aura, the atmosphere becomes eerily calm. The air sits heavy, crackling from the intense heat.

After trading some blows, Captain Yamamoto reveals yet another transformation: Zanka no Tachi, West, Zanjitsu Gokui. This ability allows Yamamoto to create an army of undead from the ones he killed in the past. And though a cool ability, it’s at this point the episode’s weakness blatantly glares.

IMAGE

When compared to the other fights in Bleach Thousand Year Blood War, this particular one feels drawn out. The entire episode is essentially dedicated to this fight.

The animation quality tanks, evident through Yamamoto’s various flames, and all the cool powers Yamamoto showcases end up being completely useless.

Yamamoto's cool powers are completely useless against Yhwach

Yamamoto’s life-ending mistake

The leader of Soul Society uses all his power to strike down Yhwach. His attack slices Yhwach in half, and Captain Yamamoto boasts of his victory.

But it ends up being an imposter, and Yamamoto is left powerless to fend against the real Yhwach after he exhausted his energy to take down the random goon.

Yhwach preemptively strikes the Soul Reaper, stealing his Bankai and essentially spelling his death sentence.

This renders all the previous scenes in the episode essentially worthless. Yamamoto’s incredible Bankai and his death-defying abilities all end up being utterly useless, serving only as a power flaunt for Soul Society’s leader before he is forever dead in the series.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 8 release date is on November 29

