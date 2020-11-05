 KSI's bizarre Among Us strategy ends in absolute disaster - Dexerto
Among Us

KSI’s bizarre Among Us strategy ends in absolute disaster

Published: 5/Nov/2020 19:21

by Theo Salaun
ksi among us
Youtube, JJ Alatunji / InnerSloth

ksi

It’s hard to know what to say during Among Us rounds, but KSI devised a way to solve that by spinning a wheel. Unfortunately, the results were still completely disastrous.

A virtual social deduction game set in outer space, Among Us combines deceit, sabotage, and a rocket ship filled with armless jelly beans. In this upsurging PVP mystery world, verbal cues and actions replace the disguises offered by poker faces in the real world’s big-money games.

But Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji, more popularly known as KSI, wanted to give himself a challenge and try something a little unique in Among Us. Whether impostor or crewmate, the English YouTuber, rapper, actor, and boxer decided he would test the limits of scripted performance and see how important improvisation really is to success in the popular space mystery.

So KSI made a wheel with 14 different speech options and established some rules for himself: at the start of each round he would spin the wheel and then restrict himself to only saying what it landed on. This included generic options like “suck your mum” and targeted group-specific ones like “I think it’s Josh.”

“Today I’m going to be doing an Among Us video, but, for once, I have an original idea!” Although some may contend that spinning a wheel isn’t entirely original, KSI is right that it hasn’t been popularized for Among Us content.

And rightfully so, as a game so dependent on persuasion and deduction isn’t particularly suited to one member being forced to repeat the same phrases over and over and…over again. From baseless accusations against Vikkstar and the other Sidemen involved to stubborn condemnations of “oh, shut up” and “suck your dad,” his strategy was an interesting experiment.

KSI blue lamborghini
Instagram: ksi
KSI is arguably one of the most successful YouTubers out there.

With these repeated utterances offering very little in terms of actual discourse, KSI was voted off more often than not with everyone eventually catching on. At some point, a fellow crewmate simply responded that he should “get out of the f**king lobby, man. I’ve had enough of that.”

Ultimately, the boys had their laughs and he got his content. But the experiment proved one thing only: improvisation and discussion are, as one would expect, crucial to a game of social deduction.

Among Us

Among Us dev reveals plans for player accounts, new map, and more

Published: 4/Nov/2020 3:42

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Among Us New Map Player Accounts
Innersloth

Innersloth has been hard at work trying to make the Among Us experience even better than it already is, and one developer revealed player accounts and a new map are in the works, as well as some other bits and pieces.

Among Us was somewhat successful when it first launched. However, it wasn’t until two years later that it surged into the powerhouse that is today. It generates hundreds of thousands of views on Twitch on a daily basis and even became a political platform.

In the peak of the game’s rise in popularity, Innersloth announced a sequel which was then subsequently canceled. The developers ultimately decided to focus on improving the original game instead.

Since then, they’ve made some tweaks and changes to improve the overall experience. Now, a developer has revealed the next batch, and even elaborated on some plans for the future.

Among Us New Map Player Accounts
Innersloth
Among Us brings players together from all different platforms and pits them on a ship or base.

Player Accounts

Among Us has been plagued with cheating and hacking in recent months. In an effort to stamp it out, the developer said they’re planning to add player accounts to the game.

“We’re hoping to get accounts into the game by December,” he said. “This will allow players to report accounts that are toxic and/or hacking.”

“They may be a bit barebones at first,” he added. “But things like friends lists will also come at a later date after launch.”

It won’t solve the problem entirely, but it will make it harder for cheaters and hackers to run rampant.

Among Us New Map Player Accounts
Innersloth
Among Us cheaters and hackers have been abundant in recent months.

New Map

Among Us players have wanted a new map for quite some time now, and it seems like they’re finally going to get it. It’s set to be the biggest map of them all, which is exciting. Naturally, that means it will introduce some new tasks as well.

“We’re hard at work on a new map,” said the developer. “This map is currently looking bigger than Polus! The map will contain plenty of new tasks and will be available for free to all players!”

Among Us New Map Player Accounts
Innersloth
Polus is the biggest map in Among Us

Language Translation

Among Us is also set to receive a handy language translation feature. It’s not as ground-breaking as the other planned features. However, it is a nice touch for those who need it.

“The game is currently only translated into a few languages (and some of those translations are a bit rough),” said the developer. “We’re planning on getting professional translations into multiple languages.”

In addition to opening up about the future plans for Among Us, he also provided the details on a small update, which is now live. Here’s a full list of the patch notes.

Among Us patch notes

  • Added Anonymous Voting option
    • All votes appear as grey
  • Added Task Bar Modes
    • Always mode works like normal
    • Meeting mode only updates the bar during meetings
    • Invisible mode removes the task bar entirely
  • MIRA: Comms sabotage clears the security logs
  • Added symbols to fix wires task
  • Added cosmetics to meeting screen
  • Various bug fixes