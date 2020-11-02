 KSI loses his mind after falling for hilarious PewDiePie troll - Dexerto
KSI loses his mind after falling for hilarious PewDiePie troll

Published: 2/Nov/2020 22:30

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie ksi
YouTube: PewDiePie / KSI

ksi PewDiePie

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg hilariously baited JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji with the perfect prank. The Swede created “fan art” that had the UK star in tears of laughter.

With over 107 million subscribers, PewDiePie is one of YouTube’s biggest sources for internet humor. The 31-year-old has a show called Meme Review after all, and it was even hosted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is a connoisseur of memes in his own right.

Kjellberg hilariously trolled fellow content creator KSI during an October upload, and on November 2, the UK personality fell for the prank. The star broke down laughing after realizing he had been baited by the “fan art” joke.

pewdiepie making KSI meme
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie makes his “masterpiece” KSI fan art.

PewDiePie wins KSI fan art of the year

The YouTuber initially created the prank on October 26, submitting fan art to KSI’s subreddit during a video. “Upvote this please for the love of god,” he told viewers before adding “Come on, KSI, please.”

Kjellberg was blown away on November 2 when he realized the “masterpiece” artwork had not only been upvoted by over 70k people, but was now the highest-rated post in the history of KSI’s forum.

“We broke the record on KSI’s subreddit. The top voted of all time! By far.” he said. Pewds was then floored when he saw the amount of Reddit awards he was given. “Yes! Wooooo! Baby! We did it!” he laughed.

(Topic starts at 00:10)

Unaware of the meme, KSI was baffled by the fan art being upvoted to the top, and hilariously reacted to it during his latest upload. “What is this? This is one of the worst drawings I’ve ever seen in my life. This is trash! How’s this person make me look like an uglier version of handsome Squidward?” he joked.

JJ then said the artwork was so offensively bad, he wanted to remove it. “Who the f**k drew this? Find a new hobby, mate, because this ain’t it!” The UK star then realized he was trolled by PewDiePie when someone uploaded a video of the YouTuber drawing the portrait.

Changing his tune on the drawing, he exclaimed, “What a marvelous piece of art! Amazing! One of the best pieces of art that I’ve ever seen. Unbelievable!” while breaking into laughter. Olatunji then stated, “What a rollercoaster! That makes so much sense. Okay, that’s why!”

(Topic starts at 00:21)

Over the past year, KSI and PewDiePie have continued to have friendly banter. In previous uploads, the two have jokingly poked fun at each other, culminating in Pewds’ epic fan art prank.

At the time of writing, the Swedish star has yet to see JJ’s reaction. However, he will no doubt be in stitches when he eventually sees the UK’s hilarious confusion.

xQc slams Twitch viewers “shaming” streamers after Pokimane donation cap

Published: 2/Nov/2020 21:58

by Bill Cooney
xQc Pokimane Twitch donation cap
xQc/Pokimane

Pokimane Twitch xQc

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, and he made it clear he’s not the biggest fan of Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys’s new strategy for donations on the site – but not for reasons you might think.

On November 1, Pokimane announced a new strategy she would be employing for donations to her channel — capping them at 5$ for each individual donation.

While this move seems to have gone over well with viewers, fellow streamer xQc made it clear he wasn’t crazy about the idea, especially since it would encourage the Twitch community to expect the same thing from other streamers, no matter the circumstances.

To be clear, xQc wasn’t attacking Pokimane for putting a 5$ cap on her channels donations — and actually mentioned it wasn’t a bad idea, for her at least — but instead speculated that it could be bad news for other streamers.

“Every time that one creator does something that’s good, for some reason — I don’t know why — everybody, instead of going ‘oh that’s good,’ you know what they do? They don’t do that,” Felix explained with the aid of Microsoft Paint. “They say ‘holy s**t, all the other ones not doing it, they’re bad,’ and that’s a really odd way of thinking, and doing things. This happens on Twitch across the board, every time, any time somebody does something it’s always like this. We never ever celebrate anyone doing something good, we always shame others for not doing it.”

The Canadian went on to say that larger streamers, such as Pokimane, have other ways of making money outside of donations, and don’t really “need” them, but that’s not the case for everyone who streams.

“I think it’s important to not go roll people over because somebody did something good, I’m sure if I look through any of the comments, some of them will s**t on people who aren’t doing it,” xQc predicted, before finding just the comment he was looking for a few seconds later. “See? Automatically, I just like, guessed it, just because it’s so common, that’s the first thing people do is they jump at the f***ing throat and f**k everybody else.”

It’s still a bit too early to tell whether or not a donation cap will catch on as one of the next Twitch trends, but the former Overwatch pro did make a good point that it wouldn’t really be feasible to expect from most other streamers on the platform.

While the overwhelming consensus has been that Poki has made a respectable move with her new dono strategy, it doesn’t seem likely xQc will be following along anytime soon.