KSI loses his mind after falling for hilarious PewDiePie troll - Dexerto

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg hilariously baited JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji with the perfect prank. The Swede created “fan art” that had the UK star in tears of laughter.

With over 107 million subscribers, PewDiePie is one of YouTube’s biggest sources for internet humor. The 31-year-old has a show called Meme Review after all, and it was even hosted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is a connoisseur of memes in his own right.

Kjellberg hilariously trolled fellow content creator KSI during an October upload, and on November 2, the UK personality fell for the prank. The star broke down laughing after realizing he had been baited by the “fan art” joke.

PewDiePie wins KSI fan art of the year

The YouTuber initially created the prank on October 26, submitting fan art to KSI’s subreddit during a video. “Upvote this please for the love of god,” he told viewers before adding “Come on, KSI, please.”

Kjellberg was blown away on November 2 when he realized the “masterpiece” artwork had not only been upvoted by over 70k people, but was now the highest-rated post in the history of KSI’s forum.

“We broke the record on KSI’s subreddit. The top voted of all time! By far.” he said. Pewds was then floored when he saw the amount of Reddit awards he was given. “Yes! Wooooo! Baby! We did it!” he laughed.

(Topic starts at 00:10)

Unaware of the meme, KSI was baffled by the fan art being upvoted to the top, and hilariously reacted to it during his latest upload. “What is this? This is one of the worst drawings I’ve ever seen in my life. This is trash! How’s this person make me look like an uglier version of handsome Squidward?” he joked.

JJ then said the artwork was so offensively bad, he wanted to remove it. “Who the f**k drew this? Find a new hobby, mate, because this ain’t it!” The UK star then realized he was trolled by PewDiePie when someone uploaded a video of the YouTuber drawing the portrait.

Changing his tune on the drawing, he exclaimed, “What a marvelous piece of art! Amazing! One of the best pieces of art that I’ve ever seen. Unbelievable!” while breaking into laughter. Olatunji then stated, “What a rollercoaster! That makes so much sense. Okay, that’s why!”

(Topic starts at 00:21)

Over the past year, KSI and PewDiePie have continued to have friendly banter. In previous uploads, the two have jokingly poked fun at each other, culminating in Pewds’ epic fan art prank.

At the time of writing, the Swedish star has yet to see JJ’s reaction. However, he will no doubt be in stitches when he eventually sees the UK’s hilarious confusion.