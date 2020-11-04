 Among Us dev reveals plans for player accounts, new map, and more - Dexerto
Among Us

Among Us dev reveals plans for player accounts, new map, and more

Published: 4/Nov/2020 3:42

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Innersloth has been hard at work trying to make the Among Us experience even better than it already is, and one developer revealed player accounts and a new map are in the works, as well as some other bits and pieces.

Among Us was somewhat successful when it first launched. However, it wasn’t until two years later that it surged into the powerhouse that is today. It generates hundreds of thousands of views on Twitch on a daily basis and even became a political platform.

In the peak of the game’s rise in popularity, Innersloth announced a sequel which was then subsequently canceled. The developers ultimately decided to focus on improving the original game instead.

Since then, they’ve made some tweaks and changes to improve the overall experience. Now, a developer has revealed the next batch, and even elaborated on some plans for the future.

Among Us brings players together from all different platforms and pits them on a ship or base.

Player Accounts

Among Us has been plagued with cheating and hacking in recent months. In an effort to stamp it out, the developer said they’re planning to add player accounts to the game.

“We’re hoping to get accounts into the game by December,” he said. “This will allow players to report accounts that are toxic and/or hacking.”

“They may be a bit barebones at first,” he added. “But things like friends lists will also come at a later date after launch.”

It won’t solve the problem entirely, but it will make it harder for cheaters and hackers to run rampant.

Among Us cheaters and hackers have been abundant in recent months.

New Map

Among Us players have wanted a new map for quite some time now, and it seems like they’re finally going to get it. It’s set to be the biggest map of them all, which is exciting. Naturally, that means it will introduce some new tasks as well.

“We’re hard at work on a new map,” said the developer. “This map is currently looking bigger than Polus! The map will contain plenty of new tasks and will be available for free to all players!”

Polus is the biggest map in Among Us

Language Translation

Among Us is also set to receive a handy language translation feature. It’s not as ground-breaking as the other planned features. However, it is a nice touch for those who need it.

“The game is currently only translated into a few languages (and some of those translations are a bit rough),” said the developer. “We’re planning on getting professional translations into multiple languages.”

In addition to opening up about the future plans for Among Us, he also provided the details on a small update, which is now live. Here’s a full list of the patch notes.

Among Us patch notes

  • Added Anonymous Voting option
    • All votes appear as grey
  • Added Task Bar Modes
    • Always mode works like normal
    • Meeting mode only updates the bar during meetings
    • Invisible mode removes the task bar entirely
  • MIRA: Comms sabotage clears the security logs
  • Added symbols to fix wires task
  • Added cosmetics to meeting screen
  • Various bug fixes
Pokimane’s big-brain Among Us tactic exposes PewDiePie as an Imposter

Published: 31/Oct/2020 23:52

by Alan Bernal
InnerSloth / PewDiePie YouTube / Pokimane Twitch

PewDiePie Pokimane Valkyrae

Pokimane used a clever trick in Among Us that instantly exposed PewDiePie as one of the game’s imposters while teaching her audience an easier way to figure out if someone is trying to conceal their identity amid the crew.

It’s no secret that Among Us has become a go-to option for many of the top gaming streamers and YouTubers; these content creators have been refining their lies throughout their gameplay, though there are some pitfalls that they’re still easily making.

One of those mistakes as an imposter is not knowing the time constraints that a given task demands from the crew member before it’s completed. For anyone that hasn’t played, this means that someone with a keen eye on their fellow ‘crew’ can easily tell if someone’s trying to deceive the lobby by pretending to do a task.

Some imposters fake it well, some stumble through the game hoping they don’t get caught, and others still get exposed for a momentary lapse in judgment, which is exactly what happened to PewDiePie.

among us
InnerSloth
You can keep track of other crew members in Among Us in more than one way.

Over on Polus in Communications, Pokimane was sus on Pewds as the two, along with 100 Thieves’ Valkyrae, were approaching the terminal to upload the task.

PewDiePie entered the room first, immediately going to the computer to start his ‘task,’ quickly followed by Valkyrae and then Pokimane.

“Pewds was on it, Rae got on it like a second after me,” she said to herself, keeping track of who should get off of the task first. “So Pewds should get off it first.”

But the longtime streamer was wide-eyed in disbelief after she saw that the white crew member belonging to the YouTube King was the last to leave the terminal. Always calculating the odds, she waited until later in the game to reveal her evidence, eventually voting to eject PewDiePie out of the game.

In the next round’s meeting, Poki further explained the deep thinking that went into her suspicions: “Upload is a set-timed task, so if someone else and I get on it at the same time, we have to get off of it at the same time. So because Rae and I got on it after Pewds and we got off of it before he did, it made me think that he was faking it.”

Turns out, she was right! After the second imposter was discovered and exposed, the game ended, proving that Pewds had indeed been the first killer. Pokimane’s 10,000 IQ assessment is yet another example of the type of awareness players need to have in order to be successful in Among Us.