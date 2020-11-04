Among Us dev reveals plans for player accounts, new map, and more - Dexerto

Innersloth has been hard at work trying to make the Among Us experience even better than it already is, and one developer revealed player accounts and a new map are in the works, as well as some other bits and pieces.

Among Us was somewhat successful when it first launched. However, it wasn’t until two years later that it surged into the powerhouse that is today. It generates hundreds of thousands of views on Twitch on a daily basis and even became a political platform.

In the peak of the game’s rise in popularity, Innersloth announced a sequel which was then subsequently canceled. The developers ultimately decided to focus on improving the original game instead.

Since then, they’ve made some tweaks and changes to improve the overall experience. Now, a developer has revealed the next batch, and even elaborated on some plans for the future.

Player Accounts

Among Us has been plagued with cheating and hacking in recent months. In an effort to stamp it out, the developer said they’re planning to add player accounts to the game.

“We’re hoping to get accounts into the game by December,” he said. “This will allow players to report accounts that are toxic and/or hacking.”

“They may be a bit barebones at first,” he added. “But things like friends lists will also come at a later date after launch.”

It won’t solve the problem entirely, but it will make it harder for cheaters and hackers to run rampant.

New Map

Among Us players have wanted a new map for quite some time now, and it seems like they’re finally going to get it. It’s set to be the biggest map of them all, which is exciting. Naturally, that means it will introduce some new tasks as well.

“We’re hard at work on a new map,” said the developer. “This map is currently looking bigger than Polus! The map will contain plenty of new tasks and will be available for free to all players!”

Language Translation

Among Us is also set to receive a handy language translation feature. It’s not as ground-breaking as the other planned features. However, it is a nice touch for those who need it.

“The game is currently only translated into a few languages (and some of those translations are a bit rough),” said the developer. “We’re planning on getting professional translations into multiple languages.”

In addition to opening up about the future plans for Among Us, he also provided the details on a small update, which is now live. Here’s a full list of the patch notes.

Among Us patch notes