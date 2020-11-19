First look at new Among Us map: full reveal date announced - Dexerto

In the company’s first tweet from its brand new Twitter account, Among Us developer Innersloth shared the first look at a brand new map coming to the hit multiplayer game, as well as teasing when the full reveal would be coming.

Ever since the Among Us took off in popularity, the developers have begun increasing the game’s social media presence. While the devs have posted updates on its personal Twitter account in the past, Innersloth now seems to be focusing on its own dedicated presence for the game thanks to a newly revamped official account.

During its first tweet on the brand new account, the developers posted a brand new tease at some new content that may very well be coming in the near future, as well as revealed when fans will be able to learn more.

First look at new Among Us map

🚀 Welcome to the official Among Us Twitter 🚀 Get all the news, peeks, and fun shenanigans here and become a part of the crew. Here's a special look at the NEW Among Us map! (For your eyes only!!) (Don't show the impostors!!) pic.twitter.com/FrCkK7ZcnI — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2020

After originally teasing the news a few weeks back, developer Innersloth has revealed on its new Among Us Twitter account the first look at a brand new map in the hit multiplayer game.

The screenshot itself seems to be off a new Navigation room but aside from that there’s not much to decipher in the picture. It’s seems to be pretty spacious, so it may end up being the spawn room, but that’s pure speculation.

When will the next Among Us map be revealed?

Hungry for more? Keep an eye out for @thegameawards on Dec 10 👀 It’s getting reaaaaal suspicious over there. — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2020

According to Innersloth, the new map is set to be introduced to the world during The Game Awards 2020, which takes place on December 10. Beyond that, however, the developers didn’t let loose any other bit of information, leaving fans wondering what it has in store.

It’s possible that Innersloth is simply showing off the brand new map during the awards show and then calling it a night. It’s also possible that this map is a part of a larger update which fans have yet to know about. Either way, we won’t have to wait long to find out, as the show is only a few weeks away.