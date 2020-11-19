 First look at new Among Us map: full reveal date announced - Dexerto
First look at new Among Us map: full reveal date announced

Published: 19/Nov/2020 0:09

by Tanner Pierce
In the company’s first tweet from its brand new Twitter account, Among Us developer Innersloth shared the first look at a brand new map coming to the hit multiplayer game, as well as teasing when the full reveal would be coming. 

Ever since the Among Us took off in popularity, the developers have begun increasing the game’s social media presence. While the devs have posted updates on its personal Twitter account in the past, Innersloth now seems to be focusing on its own dedicated presence for the game thanks to a newly revamped official account.

During its first tweet on the brand new account, the developers posted a brand new tease at some new content that may very well be coming in the near future, as well as revealed when fans will be able to learn more.

First look at new Among Us map

After originally teasing the news a few weeks back, developer Innersloth has revealed on its new Among Us Twitter account the first look at a brand new map in the hit multiplayer game.

The screenshot itself seems to be off a new Navigation room but aside from that there’s not much to decipher in the picture. It’s seems to be pretty spacious, so it may end up being the spawn room, but that’s pure speculation.

When will the next Among Us map be revealed?

According to Innersloth, the new map is set to be introduced to the world during The Game Awards 2020, which takes place on December 10. Beyond that, however, the developers didn’t let loose any other bit of information, leaving fans wondering what it has in store.

It’s possible that Innersloth is simply showing off the brand new map during the awards show and then calling it a night. It’s also possible that this map is a part of a larger update which fans have yet to know about. Either way, we won’t have to wait long to find out, as the show is only a few weeks away.

Among Us in first-person with realistic graphics looks awesome to play

Published: 11/Nov/2020 17:56

by Tanner Pierce
While the extremely popular multiplayer game Among Us is known for its simple gameplay and cartoony design, one YouTuber named Fat Dino has recreated the title in Unreal Engine on PC, and the graphics are absolutely insane.

Among Us has a very unique art style. While the gameplay in-and-of-itself is fun, its cartoony design is extremely recognizable, with most gamers more than likely being able to identify it very easily by just seeing one of the character models.

But what if you could play the hit multiplayer game with some incredibly realistic graphics and a first-person perspective to match?

One YouTuber, named Fat Dino, shows off what that could possibly be like in a brand new video. In fact, he’s recreated a significant portion Skeld map from Among Us with Unreal Engine on PC.

Innersloth/Fat Dino
YouTuber Fat Dino has recreated Among Us in Unreal Engine and its gorgeous.

Fat Dino used a free sci-fi model pack on the Unreal Engine marketplace in order to help recreate the map, while the astronaut suits and character models were seemingly made from scratch.

The result is absolutely incredible. Not only does the game look insanely realistic with its new graphics and perspective change, but it ends up keeping the core concept of Among Us intact.

In addition to explaining how he created the game, Fat Dino also showed off some raw multiplayer gameplay from the project. One of the more hilarious moments comes when he’s playing as the imposter and kills another player. Rather than having a whole animation, it seems like the character simply gets cut in half and falls to the ground without any fanfare.

All in all, this recreation is insanely impressive and, aside from the right hand side of the map, seems to be a perfect 1-to-1 recreation of the Skeld map from Among Us.

Right now, the game isn’t available to download. According to Fat Dino, this is due to the fact that not only would he have to host a dedicated server for it but it’s also not legal. Even though they seem like a chill team, it’s easy to see the developers at Innersloth not liking this very much, as it’s basically just a recreation of their title with a different perspective and texture pack.

Here’s hoping, however, that fans are able to get their hands on this recreation in some way because it would be a shame if it never saw the light of day.