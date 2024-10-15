Overwatch 2 Season 13 update teases new maps and long-awaited ocean city

A couple of Overwatch 2 maps have been teased with the arrival of Season 13, and players could finally be getting wet with the introduction of a long-awaited ocean city.

Overwatch 2 S13 went live on October 15, bringing in a new Sombra rework, map updates, and a slew of balance changes.

Numbani was one such map to undergo some revamps with changes to the architecture, giving players more options to capture the first point.

A hidden change, (not mentioned in the patch notes or by the devs) however, is the addition of two new location posters teased in the spawn room – and if history is anything to go by, it’s a good indication that these locations will be upcoming maps.

The first location is Atlantic Arcology – a map that had briefly appeared on Midtown and Esperanca’s train routes.

Atlantic Arcology is referenced in Lifeweaver’s lore on the Overwatch website and describes it as “a freestanding and self-sustaining scientific and ecological city in the Atlantic Ocean, free from the governing laws of any nation on the planet.”

The idea of an underwater map has been a popular one among both players and developers. Back when Overwatch was still being designed as Titan, concept art showed a massive underwater map called Galapagos.

During a livestream in 2022, Game Director Aaron Keller recalled the map saying, “It’s something I’ve always thought was so cool. Even when we started ideating on Overwatch, we talked about trying to bring this map back.”

The other poster, Morocco, shows a huge futuristic city along with a massive tower of sorts. However, it’s not clear exactly what the map will entail or if the tower will be an integral part of it, similar to the KOTH map Lijiang Tower.

It’s unclear yet what game modes these maps will be for, but judging by how prior location posters have hinted at upcoming OW2 maps, we may not have long to wait until we find out.