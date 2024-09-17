Everything we know about the next Battlefield game: Setting, gameplay details, more

The next Battlefield game is in active development and EA has already begun sharing some early details. From the return of traditional classes to confirmation on the setting, here’s everything we know so far.

It’s been three years since Battlefield 2042 launched to much contention. Be it the new Specialists or the litany of launch issues, much of the conversation around the last Battlefield was negative.

While the course has been corrected in the years since launch, with plenty of fresh content winning players back over, EA is looking to wipe the slate clean and restart with a new release in the near future. Leading the charge is none other than Vince Zampella, who’s effectively been made the leader of the Battlefield franchise moving forward.

Article continues after ad

While we don’t have a proper name nor have we seen any actual gameplay yet, we already know a great deal about what’s in store. From its setting to a rundown on the earliest hands-on tests, here’s everything we know about the next Battlefield title.

Article continues after ad

EA The first piece of concept art for the next Battlefield game.

No, there’s no release date or release window for the next Battlefield game yet as it’s still very early days.

What we do know for certain is devs are actively “play testing the game every week,” meaning there’s proper builds already. So it’s further along than the conceptual stage, but we could still be a few years out from the full release.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, in speaking with IGN, Vince Zampella, the head of Respawn Entertainment, teased fans can expect something in 2025.

“We have a program we’re going to announce next year around getting more community in,” Zampella said.

We’ll have to wait and see if this means an early access period of sorts is arriving later next year, or merely being announced for a rollout in 2026. Regardless, it’s clear there’s still plenty of work left to be done on the next Battlefield title, so fans shouldn’t hold their breath on an imminent release.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Late 2026 or 2027 look to be more reasonable bets for when we might see the next Battlefield game hit store shelves.

What platforms will the next Battlefield game be on?

As the game is still in early development, there’s no guarantee as to what platforms it may appear on. Though we can certainly make some educated guesses based on the release timeline above, along with some early dev comments.

It’s all but guaranteed we’ll see the new Battlefield launch across both PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. However, that might not be all.

Article continues after ad

With mid-gen console refreshes now in focus, there’s no doubt going to be support for the PS5 Pro. Beyond that, with next-gen consoles just a few years out, there’s every chance next-gen support rolls out as well, with more technically advanced builds running on the beefed-up hardware.

Nintendo EA is open to brining Battlefield to Nintendo hardware, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

As for how Nintendo factors in, obviously don’t expect this one to run on the current Nintendo Switch, however, it appears there’s a chance it might make its way to the Switch successor. At the very least, EA is open to the possibility.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We don’t have anything to announce,” Zampella said, “but is there a world? Sure. We love [Nintendo] as partners. They’ve been great to us. I love the [Switch].”

When is the next Battlefield game set? Timeline confirmed

Battlefield is returning to a modern setting with the next release. We’re not reflecting back on wars long gone like BF1 or 1942, nor are we focusing on the future like 2042 or 2142. Instead, the game is set in the modern age, featuring weapons and technology that exist today.

Article continues after ad

“If you look back to the pinnacle of Battlefield, it’s that Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4 era where everything was modern,” Zampella said.

“I think we have to get back to the core of what Battlefield is and do that amazingly well, and then we’ll see where it goes from there.”

EA The Battlefield series is returning to a modern setting.

Gameplay details

While it’s obviously early days yet, meaning plenty can change along the way, we do have some initial gameplay details to run with. From possible modes to the return of the typical class system, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

At the core of it all, Zampella outlined, is promoting the game’s fun factor at every turn. “We’re testing everything around what’s the most fun. We are designing something that is more akin to previous Battlefields.”

That means bigger maps with enormous 128-player lobbies are out the window. The next Battlefield game is focusing back on 64-player matches with more focused map layouts.

“I’d rather have nice, dense, well-designed play spaces,” Zampella assured.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, we know for certain Specialists have been thrown in the bin. With the controversial 2042 pivot gone, we’re set to return to the classic class-based system of earlier Battlefield games.

“I wasn’t there for 2042. I don’t know what the rationale was, but for me, it’s like the team tried something new. You have to applaud that effort. Not everybody likes it, but [you’ve] got to try things.

“It didn’t work. It didn’t fit. Specialists will not be coming back. Classes are kind of at the core of Battlefield, we’re going back to that.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Amusingly enough, we know to expect a fully functioning scoreboard at launch this time around too.

On the more vague side, devs have teased that there’ll be more than the next Battlefield than just the traditional multiplayer offering. Sounding akin to how Fortnite has recently morphed into more of a platform in its own right, offering up various gameplay experiences within, Zampella sounds eager to replicate that with EA’s FPS franchise.

“When you want a different experience, you don’t have to leave Battlefield. So we’re expanding the offerings that we’re giving.”

Article continues after ad

From another spin on the Battle Royale formula to a second attempt at an extraction shooter, anything is possible. We’ll just have to wait and see what sort of experiences EA is cooking up.

Beyond that, we also know EA has been building up a new Seattle-based studio to focus purely on story content for the Battlefield franchise moving forward. It’s safe to expect some degree of narrative-driven gameplay in the next release, though whether that’s a full campaign or bite-sized missions instead, is anyone’s guess for now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, another separate studio, Ripple Effect, the team behind 2024’s Portal mode, is working on a new “Battlefield experience” set in the 2042 universe. Exactly where this fits into the equation remains unclear.

EA EA is looking to hit reset on the Battlefield franchise after 2042 burned part of the community.

So there’s clearly plenty to look forward to as the next Battlefield game slowly comes into focus. We’ve still got a long road ahead to the full release, but rest assured, we’ll update you here as any further details emerge in the coming months.