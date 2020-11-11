Proximity Chat in Among Us: What is it and how to use it - Dexerto

Among Us has become one of the most popular games on the planet, providing an escape during this global crisis. However, the proximity chat mod has changed how you play the game for the better.

Among Us has become a modern-day classic already. With everyone from pro esports players to casual gamers all trying their hand at the game, Among Us has become the perfect method of escapism across the globe.

Streams of the game are among the most popular on YouTube and Twitch, with content creators such as Corpse Husband seeing a massive increase in viewership.

In a YouTube video featuring Corpse alongside other popular streamers such as Sweet Anita and CouRage, the players discovered a mod which makes the game even more fun, and a way to scare your fellow space travellers.

What is proximity chat?

Proximity chat is a feature that mimics how sound travels in real-life. The closer another crewmate (or Imposter) gets to you, the louder their voice gets. The opposite is also true, as the further away the player moves the softer the sound gets. It also allows the other crewmates to hear through walls, making the Imposter’s job a lot harder.

Read more: What Among Us crewmates would look as Smash Ultimate fighters

This presents a wealth of fun opportunities. As CouRage explains, running at another crewmate and screaming down the mic will certainly give them a shock.

All of the streamers are seen causing absolute havoc as they run around the map framing each other as the Imposter. The gameplay looks so much more fun, but also adds a degree of complexity to what seems a straightforward concept.

When is proximity chat coming to Among Us?

Right now, proximity chat is a feature only available to select content creators, but is expected to be available for everyone in the near future.

Read more: Corpse Husband fan goes viral after getting a tattoo of his hair strand

So sit tight, the time for you to become Among Us’ most devastating agent of chaos is coming soon…