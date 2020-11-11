 Proximity Chat in Among Us: What is it and how to use it - Dexerto
Logo
Among Us

Proximity Chat in Among Us: What is it and how to use it

Published: 11/Nov/2020 12:46

by Lauren Bergin
Among Us taking over Twitch
Innersloth

Share

Corpse

Among Us has become one of the most popular games on the planet, providing an escape during this global crisis. However, the proximity chat mod has changed how you play the game for the better. 

Among Us has become a modern-day classic already. With everyone from pro esports players to casual gamers all trying their hand at the game, Among Us has become the perfect method of escapism across the globe.

Streams of the game are among the most popular on YouTube and Twitch, with content creators such as Corpse Husband seeing a massive increase in viewership.

In a YouTube video featuring Corpse alongside other popular streamers such as Sweet Anita and CouRage, the players discovered a mod which makes the game even more fun, and a way to scare your fellow space travellers.

InnerSloth
This new mod makes Among Us even more fun.

What is proximity chat?

Proximity chat is a feature that mimics how sound travels in real-life. The closer another crewmate (or Imposter) gets to you, the louder their voice gets. The opposite is also true, as the further away the player moves the softer the sound gets. It also allows the other crewmates to hear through walls, making the Imposter’s job a lot harder.

This presents a wealth of fun opportunities. As CouRage explains, running at another crewmate and screaming down the mic will certainly give them a shock.

All of the streamers are seen causing absolute havoc as they run around the map framing each other as the Imposter. The gameplay looks so much more fun, but also adds a degree of complexity to what seems a straightforward concept.

When is proximity chat coming to Among Us?

Right now, proximity chat is a feature only available to select content creators, but is expected to be available for everyone in the near future.

So sit tight, the time for you to become Among Us’ most devastating agent of chaos is coming soon…

Among Us

Dr Disrespect hints at possible Among Us stream with PewDiePie

Published: 9/Nov/2020 12:12

by Georgina Smith
Image of Dr Disrespect next to image of PewDiePie
Instagram: drdisrespect / YouTube: PewDiePie

Share

Dr Disrespect PewDiePie

Dr Disrespect has hinted he may team up with fellow YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg this week, after being inundated with comments asking when he’s going to play the ridiculously popular social deduction game Among Us.

InnerSloth’s indie game Among Us surprised everyone when it experienced an unprecedented surge in popularity this year, over two years after it was originally released.

The game sees friends and strangers attempt to figure out who aboard the spaceship is the imposter, picking off crewmates one by one and sabotaging the mission.

Among Us Rocket League Mod
Innersloth
Among Us has been one of the most streamed games on Twitch throughout the year.

The craze has seen just about everyone from every walk of YouTube, Twitch, and beyond joining in with the fun. Recently, even US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a.k.a. AOC streamed for the first time with creators like Pokimane and Corpse Husband.

Will Dr Disrespect stream Among Us?

Even if someone hasn’t played Among Us so far, it’s unlikely that they’ve managed to swerve the influx of comments from fans asking them to play the game, with people keen to see how different personalities will tackle the often hilarious situations they end up in.

In a stream on November 8, Dr Disrespect finally responded to fans who were asking him to play the popular game. “You know, one thing I always get all the time. ‘When are you gonna play Among Us Doctor? When are you gonna play Among Us, Doctor?’”

Possible Pewdiepie collab this week from r/DrDisrespectLive

He went on to say that “I’ve never played it,” but after a long pause added that “I’ll play it with PewDiePie. Next week.” However, he also said “it’s up to you” suggesting that no actual arrangements have yet been made.

If an Among Us stream between Dr Disrespect, PewDiePie, and other popular streamers were to go ahead it would certainly be an entertaining one for fans who have been waiting for him to jump on the craze. And with the game having such a strong debate component, it’s always interesting to see how different people react under pressure.