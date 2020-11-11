 Among Us in first-person with realistic graphics looks awesome to play - Dexerto
Among Us

Among Us in first-person with realistic graphics looks awesome to play

Published: 11/Nov/2020 17:56

by Tanner Pierce
Innersloth/Fat Dino

While the extremely popular multiplayer game Among Us is known for its simple gameplay and cartoony design, one YouTuber named Fat Dino has recreated the title in Unreal Engine on PC, and the graphics are absolutely insane.

Among Us has a very unique art style. While the gameplay in-and-of-itself is fun, its cartoony design is extremely recognizable, with most gamers more than likely being able to identify it very easily by just seeing one of the character models.

But what if you could play the hit multiplayer game with some incredibly realistic graphics and a first-person perspective to match?

One YouTuber, named Fat Dino, shows off what that could possibly be like in a brand new video. In fact, he’s recreated a significant portion Skeld map from Among Us with Unreal Engine on PC.

Innersloth/Fat Dino
YouTuber Fat Dino has recreated Among Us in Unreal Engine and its gorgeous.

Fat Dino used a free sci-fi model pack on the Unreal Engine marketplace in order to help recreate the map, while the astronaut suits and character models were seemingly made from scratch.

The result is absolutely incredible. Not only does the game look insanely realistic with its new graphics and perspective change, but it ends up keeping the core concept of Among Us intact.

In addition to explaining how he created the game, Fat Dino also showed off some raw multiplayer gameplay from the project. One of the more hilarious moments comes when he’s playing as the imposter and kills another player. Rather than having a whole animation, it seems like the character simply gets cut in half and falls to the ground without any fanfare.

All in all, this recreation is insanely impressive and, aside from the right hand side of the map, seems to be a perfect 1-to-1 recreation of the Skeld map from Among Us.

Right now, the game isn’t available to download. According to Fat Dino, this is due to the fact that not only would he have to host a dedicated server for it but it’s also not legal. Even though they seem like a chill team, it’s easy to see the developers at Innersloth not liking this very much, as it’s basically just a recreation of their title with a different perspective and texture pack.

Here’s hoping, however, that fans are able to get their hands on this recreation in some way because it would be a shame if it never saw the light of day.

Among Us

Proximity Chat in Among Us: What is it and how to use it

Published: 11/Nov/2020 12:46

by Lauren Bergin
Among Us taking over Twitch
Innersloth

Corpse

Among Us has become one of the most popular games on the planet, providing an escape during this global crisis. However, the proximity chat mod has changed how you play the game for the better. 

Among Us has become a modern-day classic already. With everyone from pro esports players to casual gamers all trying their hand at the game, Among Us has become the perfect method of escapism across the globe.

Streams of the game are among the most popular on YouTube and Twitch, with content creators such as Corpse Husband seeing a massive increase in viewership.

In a YouTube video featuring Corpse alongside other popular streamers such as Sweet Anita and CouRage, the players discovered a mod which makes the game even more fun, and a way to scare your fellow space travellers.

InnerSloth
This new mod makes Among Us even more fun.

What is proximity chat?

Proximity chat is a feature that mimics how sound travels in real-life. The closer another crewmate (or Imposter) gets to you, the louder their voice gets. The opposite is also true, as the further away the player moves the softer the sound gets. It also allows the other crewmates to hear through walls, making the Imposter’s job a lot harder.

This presents a wealth of fun opportunities. As CouRage explains, running at another crewmate and screaming down the mic will certainly give them a shock.

All of the streamers are seen causing absolute havoc as they run around the map framing each other as the Imposter. The gameplay looks so much more fun, but also adds a degree of complexity to what seems a straightforward concept.

When is proximity chat coming to Among Us?

Right now, proximity chat is a feature only available to select content creators, but is expected to be available for everyone in the near future.

So sit tight, the time for you to become Among Us’ most devastating agent of chaos is coming soon…