Among Us in first-person with realistic graphics looks awesome to play - Dexerto

While the extremely popular multiplayer game Among Us is known for its simple gameplay and cartoony design, one YouTuber named Fat Dino has recreated the title in Unreal Engine on PC, and the graphics are absolutely insane.

Among Us has a very unique art style. While the gameplay in-and-of-itself is fun, its cartoony design is extremely recognizable, with most gamers more than likely being able to identify it very easily by just seeing one of the character models.

But what if you could play the hit multiplayer game with some incredibly realistic graphics and a first-person perspective to match?

One YouTuber, named Fat Dino, shows off what that could possibly be like in a brand new video. In fact, he’s recreated a significant portion Skeld map from Among Us with Unreal Engine on PC.

Fat Dino used a free sci-fi model pack on the Unreal Engine marketplace in order to help recreate the map, while the astronaut suits and character models were seemingly made from scratch.

The result is absolutely incredible. Not only does the game look insanely realistic with its new graphics and perspective change, but it ends up keeping the core concept of Among Us intact.

In addition to explaining how he created the game, Fat Dino also showed off some raw multiplayer gameplay from the project. One of the more hilarious moments comes when he’s playing as the imposter and kills another player. Rather than having a whole animation, it seems like the character simply gets cut in half and falls to the ground without any fanfare.

All in all, this recreation is insanely impressive and, aside from the right hand side of the map, seems to be a perfect 1-to-1 recreation of the Skeld map from Among Us.

Right now, the game isn’t available to download. According to Fat Dino, this is due to the fact that not only would he have to host a dedicated server for it but it’s also not legal. Even though they seem like a chill team, it’s easy to see the developers at Innersloth not liking this very much, as it’s basically just a recreation of their title with a different perspective and texture pack.

Here’s hoping, however, that fans are able to get their hands on this recreation in some way because it would be a shame if it never saw the light of day.