CouRage baits Pokimane on Among Us with 200IQ name trick - Dexerto

Among Us

CouRage baits Pokimane on Among Us with 200IQ name trick

Published: 31/Oct/2020 15:27 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 15:42

by Daniel Cleary
Popular YouTuber Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop pulled off a clever name change technique in Among Us, baiting fellow streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys into revealing herself as an imposter with this hilarious trick.

Among Us has blown up on streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube in recent months, as many of the biggest creators in gaming have now tried their hand at the popular party title.

While Among Us started out as a fun game to play with friends, players are now starting to find unique tricks that can give them an advantage over their opponents and YouTube star CouRageJD revealed one example of this in a recent broadcast.

Among Us has become one of the most viewed games in recent months.

The role of an impostor can be a difficult one to pilot in Among Us, as players are required to eliminate as many crewmates as possible and sabotage the ship, all while remaining undetected.

While there are plenty of tools and strategies to counter the imposters, such as using the cameras or grouping up when completing tasks, a new strategy that involves changing your in-game name has been revealed, making it even harder to back-stab your friends.

Courage shared a clip of this tactic, revealing that his plan was to use his shortened name to his advantage, by blending in with the satellite tower he was standing behind.

“Changed my name on Among Us to just the letter ‘I’,” he explained, highlighting how difficult it was to spot him, and with Lazarbeam as his bait, he simply waited for an impostor to make their move.

Unfortunately for Pokimane, she fell right for this trap, attacking Lazarbeam after it appeared to be safe and revealing herself as the impostor in the match.

Courage instantly popped out of where he was hiding, reporting her actions, and could not help but burst into laughter as he was accusing Pokimane to win the match for his remaining crewmates.

While hilarious Among Us tricks such as this one will eventually become well known and won’t be as effective, they can still be worth trying to turn the tides in a match.

Entertainment

Pokimane gets away with most insane Among Us vent kill

Published: 30/Oct/2020 12:04

by Georgina Smith
Pokimane

Twitch streamer Pokimane managed to achieve an unbelievably stealthy kill in Among Us, taking advantage of the light system to pick someone off in a room full of people and get off scot-free.

Since its unexpected explosion in popularity two years after its initial release, indie social deduction game Among Us has spread to just about every corner of the internet, with people even cosplaying the colorful spaceman sprites.

The game has also had more or less every streamer and YouTuber participating in star-studded lobbies, from the likes of huge gamers like PewDiePie, creators such as Mr Beast, and American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a.k.a. AOC taking part in an unprecedented stream.

While initially, people were stumbling through the maps trying to figure out what was going on, hours of gameplay have meant that Among Us players’ wit is sharper than ever, and no crumbs can be left behind if you want to get away with a kill as the imposter.

The Imposter has a variety of creative ways to murder their fellow players.

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane managed to do just that in an October 29 video with creators such as the likes of LazarBeam and Callux, in a nail-biting moment that miraculously paid off.

The game had only just begun, and Pokimane found out she was the imposter for the second time in a row. As the other imposter hit the lights and plunged the crewmates into darkness, the streamer hopped into a vent.

She popped out in navigation, where about four other people were standing in close proximity. But thanks to the sabotage on the lights, Pokimane was able to quickly kill a nearby crewmate, and pop back into the vent unseen.

Topic starts at 9:09

While at first it looked as though someone must have noticed, when the body was reported Pokimane was totally in the clear, celebrating with “Okay, I think that was a really good kill. I think.”

She was certainly very pleased with the stealthy move, saying “that was probably one of the best first kills I’ve ever gotten, actually ever.”

Her fellow players were clearly bamboozled with what had happened, and while there have been many sneaky kills in Among Us, Pokimane’s might just be the best.