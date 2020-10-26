 Game-breaking Among Us invisibility glitch is ruining lobbies - Dexerto
Logo
Among Us

Game-breaking Among Us invisibility glitch is ruining lobbies

Published: 26/Oct/2020 12:01

by Georgina Smith
Among us 'Impostor' screen
InnerSloth / YouTube: MJ Teee

Share

A crazy glitch in Among Us that allows the impostor to become invisible has proven to be a crucially unfair advantage to whoever is tasked with picking off the crewmates aboard the ship.

The success of the social deduction game Among Us has certainly been unexpected. With a quiet reaction to the indie game’s original release in 2018, no one could have anticipated that it would explode in popularity seemingly out of nowhere two years later in 2020.

In order to win, crewmates must complete all their tasks and avoid getting brutally murdered by the impostor, whose goal is to sabotage the cremates’ mission and kill them off one by one.

Naturally as the game has surged in popularity, people have been speculating over which features they would love to see in a future update. However, some have taken matters into their own hands by exploiting glitches, or even hacking, to try new things in the game, which the team at InnerSloth had to push out an emergency update for.

Among Us imposter
Innersloth
The Imposter has a variety of creative ways to murder their fellow players.

Many of glitches that have emerged have been relatively harmless, such as the ability to get your pet to walk along the inside of the walls. It’s the kind of thing that has little impact on gameplay, but is fun for people to try out.

But one glitch that has proven to be a distinctly unfair advantage for impostors has been the invisibility glitch. This allows people, when playing as the impostor, to time venting in a way that allows them to explore the ship completely unseen.

How the Among Us invisibility glitch works

As A+Start on YouTube explains, in order to activate the glitch in a public lobby, the impostor needs to vent as soon as an emergency meeting is called, or a body is found.

Topic begins at 1:12

If timed correctly, when the meeting ends you will still be able to see your sprite, but none of the other players will be able to see you, rendering you invisible. The invisibility ends as soon as you kill someone.

This, of course, has endless implications for the fairness of the game, essentially allowing imposters to pick off lone crewmates without them having a chance to avoid it. While it might be a lot of fun for whoever’s lucky enough to be the impostor, it’s not so fun for those crewmates who are without their own advantage.

It’s likely that this glitch and other glitches that heavily impact lobbies will be corrected in an upcoming update, but it has some people hoping for an ‘invisibility bomb’ type feature in the near future.

Among Us

Among Us VR is even more intense than the original game

Published: 24/Oct/2020 2:01

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Among Us VR Chat
VR_Jar

Share

Vr Chat

Among Us is still as popular as ever, but a fan-made version on VR Chat looks even more intense than the original. It brings the same atmosphere and gameplay to life in a 3D world, making the game of cat-and-mouse between imposters and crewmates all the more compelling.

Among Us exploded in popularity earlier this year after being around for more than two years already. It’s become one of the most-viewed games on Twitch, with hundreds of thousands of viewers tuning in each day to watch their favorite streamers engage in a battle of wits.

It has even transcended gaming in the sense that anyone can pick up and play. Earlier this week, US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broke the internet when she played Among Us in a lobby filled with popular streamers including Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani.

Among Us VR Chat AOC
Twitch: AOC
More than 400,000 people tuned in to watch AOC play Among Us on Twitch.

Among Us comes to life in 3D in VR Chat mod

It’s not hard to see why so many people love the game. However, a fan-made version on VR Chat looks like an absolute treat. It might even be more intense than the original. The best part is, it’s a fully-immersive 3D recreation.

Jar, a VR developer who created the project, said, “Yes, this is a playable multiplayer game with all the interactive tasks, combat, and even astronaut avatars.”

“You can actually interact with all the tasks using your hands, like connecting wires, pulling levers, and swiping cards!”

Of course, it’s not all about the crewmates and their tasks. Imposters need some love too. Fortunately, it sounds like they’ll be able to do all of their usual shenanigans, which makes the game what it is.

 “As the impostor, [you can] sneak up on people when they aren’t looking behind them,” said Jar. “You can also crawl through the vents and sabotage the ship just like in the original game.”

The trailer only lasts a little more than a minute. Still, it shows everything from crewmates and a well-detailed map to emergency meetings, tasks, kills, vent-sneaking, and of course, players accusing one another in a heated discussion.

All in all, it looks like an absolute blast. It’s a dream come true for many who have longed to see Among Us come to life in a 3D world.

However, the best part is that it’s free-to-play, even for those who don’t have a VR headset. If you’re interested in checking it out, you can download it by following the link here.

Keep in mind, though, that it’s entirely fan-made and not an official InnerSloth product. But it’s still an extraordinary re-creation of Among Us from a developer who knows what they’re doing. It looks like an exciting take on the game we all know and love.