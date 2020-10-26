Game-breaking Among Us invisibility glitch is ruining lobbies - Dexerto

A crazy glitch in Among Us that allows the impostor to become invisible has proven to be a crucially unfair advantage to whoever is tasked with picking off the crewmates aboard the ship.

The success of the social deduction game Among Us has certainly been unexpected. With a quiet reaction to the indie game’s original release in 2018, no one could have anticipated that it would explode in popularity seemingly out of nowhere two years later in 2020.

In order to win, crewmates must complete all their tasks and avoid getting brutally murdered by the impostor, whose goal is to sabotage the cremates’ mission and kill them off one by one.

Naturally as the game has surged in popularity, people have been speculating over which features they would love to see in a future update. However, some have taken matters into their own hands by exploiting glitches, or even hacking, to try new things in the game, which the team at InnerSloth had to push out an emergency update for.

Many of glitches that have emerged have been relatively harmless, such as the ability to get your pet to walk along the inside of the walls. It’s the kind of thing that has little impact on gameplay, but is fun for people to try out.

But one glitch that has proven to be a distinctly unfair advantage for impostors has been the invisibility glitch. This allows people, when playing as the impostor, to time venting in a way that allows them to explore the ship completely unseen.

How the Among Us invisibility glitch works

As A+Start on YouTube explains, in order to activate the glitch in a public lobby, the impostor needs to vent as soon as an emergency meeting is called, or a body is found.

Topic begins at 1:12

If timed correctly, when the meeting ends you will still be able to see your sprite, but none of the other players will be able to see you, rendering you invisible. The invisibility ends as soon as you kill someone.

This, of course, has endless implications for the fairness of the game, essentially allowing imposters to pick off lone crewmates without them having a chance to avoid it. While it might be a lot of fun for whoever’s lucky enough to be the impostor, it’s not so fun for those crewmates who are without their own advantage.

It’s likely that this glitch and other glitches that heavily impact lobbies will be corrected in an upcoming update, but it has some people hoping for an ‘invisibility bomb’ type feature in the near future.