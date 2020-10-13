 Among Us October update adds anonymous voting option - Dexerto
Among Us October update adds anonymous voting option

Published: 13/Oct/2020 23:20

by Bill Cooney
Among Us Oct Update
Innersloth

Among Us

The October Among Us update went live over the weekend, allowing players to vote anonymously, try out new Halloween cosmetics, and more.

Innersloth’s surprise hit first became playable in 2018, but 99% of the people playing now had no idea it existed until every streamer and their grandma started playing in 2020.

Compared to games like Overwatch or Call of Duty, the hit murder-mystery party game doesn’t exactly have too many different variables that devs can tweak and adjust.

That being said, the October patch did include a fairly significant update by Among Us standards – the ability cast your vote without anyone knowing who you voted for.

Among Us voting
Innersloth
Before the update, Among Us would tell everyone else who you voted for.

Players can now choose to vote completely anonymously, which will definitely add an extra layer of espionage and paranoia to the group discussions when you’re trying to eject the true imposter out of the airlock.

The anonymous option should appear along with the familiar voting options on the same screen, so you can choose whether or not you want everyone to know you have a vendetta against Green who has been acting super sus lately.

Developers also added new Task Bar options, which give players the option to toggle it on at all times,  just during meetings, or never, if you so desire. This might help with focusing more on what others are doing rather than your task progress, but it also might be a bit tricky for newer players to get used to.

Among Us Halloween hats
Innersloth
Among Us now has plenty of spooky hats for the season.

Finally, the biggest part of the update has to be the spooky new hats added to the pre-game customization options for Halloween. For those who are still unaware of how to change hats or colors, simply walk up and click on the laptop in the pre-game lobby, and the cosmetic gallery should pop up.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 21:20 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 21:28

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

