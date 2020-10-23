 League cosplayer comes out from the shadows as amazing Akali - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

League cosplayer comes out from the shadows as amazing Akali

Published: 23/Oct/2020 8:05

by Andrew Amos
Akali in League of Legends next to Sweet Angel cosplay
Instagram: Miciaglo / Riot Games

Share

Akali

Ever seen a League of Legends cosplay so good that Riot can’t help but share it with the world? Well, now you have, with Sweet Angel’s take on Akali taking League players by storm.

Akali is one of League of Legends’ most popular characters to cosplay. Whether it be her default skin, or the mega-popular K/DA variant, people love to show off as the Ionian assassin.

However, few manage to grab the eyes of Riot as much as Sweet Angel. The talented Italian cosplayer decided to take on Akali as her most recent project, and while the costume looks simple, it was anything but.

Riot Games
Riot Games
Akali is one of the most popular League champions to cosplay, but few catch the eyes of Riot.

“I thought it was a simple costume, but it required a lot more attention and time than I thought,” she told fans on her website.

It took Sweet Angel about 100 hours all up to create the Akali cosplay ⁠— and you can see every bit of hard work and time that went into it. From the handmade wig, to the dress, and even Akali’s smoke bombs, Sweet Angel didn’t miss a beat.

Everything that you see was basically handmade. Sweet Angel sewed all of the fabrics together, stitched everything up, and made it tailored not only to herself, but true to life to Akali’s design.

She even designed Akali’s signature Kana, using EVA foam so she can carry it around without too much hassle.

She added every detail to the weapon like she did the costume too, from the leather handle all the way down to the marks and blemishes on the battle-worn blade.

The cosplay is so good that even the official League of Legends account couldn’t help but react. Sweet Angel got a retweet on the cosplay from the near five million follower account, and they don’t hand those out lightly.

As for her next cosplay, Sweet Angel hasn’t revealed her plans just yet. However, she’s got a few more shoots on the way, and if they’re anything like this Akali cosplay, they’ll be worth a gander.

Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer goes viral as perfect Nezuko in a box

Published: 23/Oct/2020 0:47

by Brent Koepp
Crunchyroll / Ufotable

Share

Demon Slayer

A Demon Slayer cosplayer went viral on Instagram after adorably bringing Nezuko Kamado traveling in a box to life. The talented artist creatively transformed into the anime heroine while riding on the back of Tanjiro.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019, as viewers around the world became enthralled with its brutally dark world and stylish animation. The series follows the Kamado siblings who are on a quest to avenge their family.

Prolific cosplayer Zekia ‘aru.rinh‘ went viral on social media when she transformed into the show’s lead heroine, Nezuko. The talented artist re-created the character traveling in a box that will be sure to capture hearts of fans.

Crunchyroll / Ufotable
The anime heroine travels in a box carried on her brother’s back.

Demon Slayer cosplayer brings Nezuko in a box to life

Early on in the story, Nezuko Kamado is turned into a demon after surviving a brutal attack from a creature. A part of her new powers is the ability to shrink her body. To avoid being seen, the heroine travels in a box that is carried by her brother.

Cosplayer ‘aru.rinh’ went viral on Instagram after bringing the iconic plot point to real life. Photographer ‘muze‘ captured Zekia sitting in a box strapped to the back of an artist portraying her sibling, Tanjiro.

Adorably, her legs hang out of the wooden container as she sits snugly in the box. In the picture’s caption, she explained, “yes i do fit all the way into the box.”

In another shot posted to social media, aru.rinh gave viewers a full look at how detailed her costume really is. She faithfully created Nezuko’s signature pink yukata, including the red and white checkered sash around her waist. Zekia even included the character’s large leg wraps that go into her sandals.

The cosplayer also posed in an up-close portrait photo, and shows off how faithful her look is to the anime. In the series, the Kamado sibling’s eyes turn bright pink after being turned into a demon, which aru.rinh nailed effortlessly as her curly black hair falls on her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram

ac is broken and i’m dying photo: @muze

A post shared by Zekia (@aru.rinh) on

Demon Slayer originally made its debut in 2016 as a manga, however found worldwide acclaim after being adapted into an anime by studio Ufotable.

After a year of waiting, the series finally makes its return in the form of the theatrical film Mugen Train. For everything we know about the project, check out our guide here.