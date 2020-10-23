League cosplayer comes out from the shadows as amazing Akali - Dexerto

Ever seen a League of Legends cosplay so good that Riot can’t help but share it with the world? Well, now you have, with Sweet Angel’s take on Akali taking League players by storm.

Akali is one of League of Legends’ most popular characters to cosplay. Whether it be her default skin, or the mega-popular K/DA variant, people love to show off as the Ionian assassin.

However, few manage to grab the eyes of Riot as much as Sweet Angel. The talented Italian cosplayer decided to take on Akali as her most recent project, and while the costume looks simple, it was anything but.

“I thought it was a simple costume, but it required a lot more attention and time than I thought,” she told fans on her website.

It took Sweet Angel about 100 hours all up to create the Akali cosplay ⁠— and you can see every bit of hard work and time that went into it. From the handmade wig, to the dress, and even Akali’s smoke bombs, Sweet Angel didn’t miss a beat.

Everything that you see was basically handmade. Sweet Angel sewed all of the fabrics together, stitched everything up, and made it tailored not only to herself, but true to life to Akali’s design.

She even designed Akali’s signature Kana, using EVA foam so she can carry it around without too much hassle.

She added every detail to the weapon like she did the costume too, from the leather handle all the way down to the marks and blemishes on the battle-worn blade.

The cosplay is so good that even the official League of Legends account couldn’t help but react. Sweet Angel got a retweet on the cosplay from the near five million follower account, and they don’t hand those out lightly.

As for her next cosplay, Sweet Angel hasn’t revealed her plans just yet. However, she’s got a few more shoots on the way, and if they’re anything like this Akali cosplay, they’ll be worth a gander.