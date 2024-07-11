WhistlinDiesel hits out at TikTok for deleting his accounts: “It’s for braindead people”

YouTuber Cody ‘WhistlinDiesel’ Detwiler has hit out a TikTok for deleting his previous accounts, saying that the short form video app is only for “braindead people” and “brainrot” content.

With nearly 8M subscribers on YouTube, WhistlinDiesel has made a name for himself on the platform thanks to his wild and sometimes destructive car-related videos.

He’s received backlash for destroying cars in the past, and in August 2023 uploaded a video that showed him and his crew accidentally burning down a Ferrari, their rental van, and all of their belongings.

Detwiler’s destructive content has gotten him in trouble with TikTok in the past, due to their guidelines against dangerous activities in videos. On July 10, 2024, he hit out at the platform – saying the site is only for “brainrot” content.

“I’ve been through three or four accounts now and [TikTok] has deleted them all. The first one was deleted for what I do, which is driving cars and maybe some fire,” he said.

Cody explained that the second account he had was deleted because he replied to a comment saying the account wasn’t the “real” WhistlinDiesel with a video of him just staring into the camera without saying a word.

“They said that that was bullying. I would actually post something cool but they would delete my account. They genuinely would and they have every time. TikTok is for genuinely braindead people and the only thing that succeeds on here is posting brainrot,” he said.

He added: “The cool thing is that Congress is going to erase [TikTok] soon, so that will be enjoyable.”

On April 24, 2024, President Biden signed a bill into law that requires TikTok parent company Bytedance to sell off its ownership of the short-form video app before January 2025, or face a ban in the United States.

TikTok filed a lawsuit against the US to attempt to stop the bill just weeks later, stating that its “unconstitutional” and that it violates citizen’s right to free speech.