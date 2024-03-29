Gawr Gura merch’s “insane” price tag scares off Hololive fans

Hololive EN’s Gawr Gura revealed a new line-up of merchandise in collaboration with SuperGroupies and while fans adore the designs, they don’t appreciate the price tags attached.

Supergroupies and Cover Corporation teamed up to deliver fans a range of new merchandise for Hololive’s most popular talent, Gawr Gura. This range includes an acrylic stand, bag, jacket, and watch all themed after the shark VTuber.

The reception to this was initially positive with the merchandise itself being well received. However, this changed once price tags were revealed with the watch and jacket costing $230 each, the backpack priced at $190, and even the acrylic stand being $25. All of those prices are before tax and shipping too so additional fees will be added on.

Article continues after ad

Supergroupies US

Having mixed opinions on the merchandise, one fan posted on the Hololive subreddit, “New Gura merch Collab probably had one of the drippiest designs I’ve seen on a merch,” before questioning, “That watch is cold as hell man why is it so expensive?”

Article continues after ad

Others echoed similar viewpoints replying, “The designs are definitely lit, but at the same time they aren’t fooling around with their price tag either.”

Another fan responded, “That’s a skip for me. Too pricey. If the watch was a Seiko it would be another story…” while a different user expressed, “These prices are insane. They got like a 400% profit margin lmao.”

Article continues after ad

A handful of comments defended the pricing citing the watch’s “incredibly high quality,” but the general sentiment was one of disappointment with how much the merchandise cost with many fans unable to justify spending that much.