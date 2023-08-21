WhistlinDiesel hits back at haters saying he faked viral Ferrari fire video

YouTuber Cody ‘WhistlinDiesel’ Detwiler has hit back at comments claiming that he faked his most recent video where his Ferrari caught on fire, taking their rental van and belongings along with it.

For quite some time now, WhistlinDiesel has been at the forefront of wild car-related content on YouTube.

With nearly six million subscribers, the YouTuber’s antics like burying his truck underground and getting in trouble for “splashing water” on a jet ski has kept fans hooked to his videos.

WhistlinDiesel’s most recent video shows how his Ferrari and rental van burnt down, and many believe it was staged. However, Cody hit back at these claims in a comment on the video.

WhistlinDiesel hits back at critics after Ferrari goes up in flames

In the video, WhistlinDiesel drove his Ferrari F8 through a harvested corn field while the rest of his team was recording in a rental van behind him.

The Ferrari had a buildup of dried corn stalk in the wheels and eventually caught on fire. The rental van unfortunately parked too close and was caught in the fire, as well.

Critics quickly called the video fake, and now WhistlinDiesel has clapped back at the comments.

“To all the people in the comments saying we’re idiots, or offering their SUPER SMART advice as to what we should’ve done,” he started the comment by saying.

“1: No this wasn’t staged. Anyone that can read human body language can tell this was real. Why would I also burn up a RENTAL van with all of our stuff inside?

“My shoes, headphones, sunglasses, sentimental Polaroid photos, tools, spare wheels and tires, and cameraman’s gear also burnt. Sure, I make money destroying things, but I don’t lie. Not everything is a conspiracy.”

He went on to hit back at critics saying he should have kept driving until he hit the main road, which may have set the whole field on fire in the process. The YouTuber also made it clear that they called the fire department as soon as they could in an attempt to prevent a wildfire.

In the third point, Cody revealed that he’s already purchased another Ferrari, as he still had videos that he wanted to film with the one lost in the fire.

