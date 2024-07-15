Each content creator part of Mr Beast’s latest YouTube video received a package of goodies as thank you, including their very own retro gaming handheld.

MrBeast is no stranger to creating content involving some highly recognizable YouTubers and his latest video is no exception. 50 famous content creators faced off in his brand new video, ranging from everyone from Logan Paul to Moistcr1tikal, and Kai Cenat, all in a bid to win $1,000,000 for their subscriber base.

While one lucky winner took home the big $1 million prize, everyone involved still got a consolation prize featuring some bottles of Prime and AirPods. Not only that, each of the 50 YouTubers received a retro gaming handheld to call their own.

The discovery was made on r/SBCGaming, where a screenshot of LilyPichu’s vlog of her experience being in the MrBeast competition surfaced. Each participant was given a goody bag, which features custom AirPods, and something a little more unusual: An Anbernic RG353V handheld.

The Anbernic RG353V isn’t one of the priciest retro handhelds out there. In fact, the device with its 3.4-inch IPS display, and up to 2GB LPDDDR4 of RAM (depending on the version) has an MRSP of $120.99.

Even with all 50 YouTubers each receiving their own, that’s still just over $6000 USD of handhelds alone.

While the Anbernic RG353V is not the most expensive, or even the most high-powered retro handheld out there, MrBeast’s choice to give it away makes sense. The YouTuber has cited his love of the Nintendo Game Boy repeatedly in the past, even going so far as to commission a custom Game Boy from The Retro Future years ago.

Although the RG353V is not an official Nintendo handheld, it takes after the Game Boy in multiple ways. Its form factor is highly reminiscent of that of the DMG model Game Boy but with some added extras.

Instead of just a D-pad and two-button layout, the RG353V features a left stick, a full ABXY button layout, and built-in WiFi.

Depending on the version MrBeast gave away, the retro handheld also has a touch-screen to use alongside Android-based games, a microSD card slot, and a 3200mAH rechargeable battery. Maybe some of these creators will fall in love with the emerging retro handheld emulator scene.