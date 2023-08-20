MrBeast pitches “biggest game show” to any streaming platform that funds it

YouTube star MrBeast has said he could make the biggest game show for any streaming platform that would be willing to fund it after his latest viral video.

MrBeast is certainly no stranger to viral videos. With over 175 million subscribers on YouTube, it’s rare to see one of his videos garner less than 100 million views, with many even pushing close to 200 million.

It’s fair to say he’s mastered the art of making videos, with the YouTube king continuously smashing records time and time again.

On August 12, MrBeast teased his biggest video yet, one which he’d claim would even be bigger than his viral Squid Game recreation. Now, following the video’s release on August 19, the YouTube star has claimed he could make the “biggest game show” for any platform that pays for it.

MrBeast says Beast Games would be the “biggest game show”

According to Zach Pogrob, a fitness, well-being, and motivational content creator, Beast Games could rival and even be bigger than some of the world’s best obstacle courses such as Tough Mudder and Spartan Race.

“Beast Games (@MrBeast latest vid) could be a massive IRL event company and blow Spartan, Tough Mudder, etc, completely out of the water,” he said.

In response, MrBeast claimed that he could “easily” make any streaming service’s biggest game show if they were willing to give him the budget necessary.

“If any streaming service was willing to give me the budget I need, I could easily make their biggest gameshow,” he replied.

MrBeast has always toyed with the idea of partnering up with a streaming service for a massive series, pitching Netflix, Disney, and other platforms his idea to host a massive game show with the “largest prize” in history.