Destiny and Adin Ross clash after Kick podcast meeting turns sour

Destiny and Adin Ross clashed repeatedly with eachother, after they both appeared on Trainwreck’s Scuffed Podcast.

The two streamers, who are some of the largest content creators on Kick, met again during an episode of Train’s podcast. It featured the top creators on the platform, including xQc, Myth, and Nickmercs.

The streamers began discussing relationships, marriage, and how having children could impact dating life, when Adin soon began asking Destiny questions about his marriage.

The two had a back-and-forth in which Adin made fun of Destiny’s age and sexuality, while Destiny fired back by poking fun at Adin’s relationship with Andrew Tate.

However, things really spiraled out of control after Destiny raised allegations of doxxing from Adin’s community, saying: “they’ve been posting pictures of my f*cking address and my family for the past two hours”, to which Adin responded: “That’s good.”

Adin Ross apologizes to viewers after doxxing attacks on Destiny

During his stream after the podcast, Destiny restated his opinion that Adin’s community should be “reported and banned” off of the site, encouraging his viewers to get them taken down.

“That’s not even a hot take. It’s not for racial slurs or harassment, it’s a community full of people posting guns saying they’re going to kill me, and then posting pictures of my family. That whole community should be nuked off the f*cking internet.”

Meanwhile, Adin apologized to viewers for “going down to that level” on his own stream, but pointedly refused to apologize to Destiny.

He said: “I feel bad for that guy. I’m not apologizing for anything, but I just feel really, really bad for him. I shouldn’t really go down to his level, even though he is 40 year old.

“I admit I shouldn’t have stepped down to that level, and I’m sorry to you guys. I’m not apologizing to him.”

For more context on Destiny and Adin Ross’s previous arguments, check out the time they debated Andrew Tate’s impact alongside Sneako.