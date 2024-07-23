Destiny thanks Trainwreck for helping get his “hate speech” Kick ban lifted

Twitch streamer and political commentator Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnell thanked fellow broadcaster Trainwreck for helping reverse his ban on Kick for “hate speech.”

On July 16, Destiny revealed that he’d been banned on Kick after making inflammatory comments regarding the victim of the Trump rally shooting, a 50-year-old firefighter named Corey Comperatore.

In his stream, Destiny claimed that he would make fun of any of his conservative fans on Twitter/X the very next day if they’d been killed at an event.

Article continues after ad

It wasn’t long before he was handed a ban from the platform that was initially supposed to last until July 31 due to his comments — which he said he was “never apologizing” for.

However, due to the efforts of Kick co-founder Trainwreck, Destiny’s ban has been lifted over a week early. Destiny spoke out about the situation in a broadcast on July 21, where he credited the streamer for helping him out.

Article continues after ad

“Apparently Trainwreck said that he got in contact with Kick’s moderation,” Destiny said. “He chatted with them, they chatted with me. We had a chat back and forth, and yeah. Damn.”

Article continues after ad

Destiny’s Kick ban sparked a heated debate across social media, even catching the attention of Twitter/X owner Elon Musk, who demonetized Destiny’s account as its content was “inappropriate” for advertisers.

However, fellow streamer Asmongold lashed out at Kick, referencing the many other outrageous acts that have taken place on its platform and criticizing the site for drawing the line at Destiny’s comments.

“You can take away partnerships, you can maybe take away other things, but actually taking him off the platform when you have people who are committing felonies regularly, that’s insane,” he said.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time a streaming platform has taken action against Destiny due to his comments. He lost his partnership with Twitch in 2020 for “encouraging violence” toward protestors and was permanently suspended from the site in 2022.