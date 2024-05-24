Wuthering Waves Photo Mode: How to use the Camera

Find out how to use Wuthering Waves Photo Mode with the Camera to take cool in-game screenshots you can share with your friends.

When exploring the vast open-world of Wuthering Waves, the thought of taking a picture has likely crossed your mind. After all, with a variety of characters and stunning scenery, it’s tempting to grab an aesthetically pleasing shot – whether that’s for flexing or just because you appreciate the game’s graphics.

Of course, taking screenshots of the game is always an option when it comes to capturing cool moments. However, if you want to get rid of all the UI on your screen to get more aesthetic shots, then using the Camera is the answer.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to use the Camera to take pictures in Wuthering Waves.

How to use the Camera and take pictures in Wuthering Waves

kuro game Photo mode options you can tweak in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves’ in-game Photo Mode can be accessed using the Camera option. This option is indicated by a small camera icon, which you can find at the bottom of your screen when opening the Terminal menu.

Article continues after ad

Simply tap on the camera icon, and the photo mode will show up, giving you different options to adjust your shot. From here, it’s all personal preference.

You can choose to enable Depth of Field, which gives off a blurry effect on the background and even tweak your character’s pose.

Article continues after ad

Aside from a camera angle slider, there’s also an option that allows the character to look at the camera – which you can turn off for candid shots.

Once you’re all set, click the camera icon on your screen to take a photo. If you’re happy with how your photo looks, you can choose to download it directly to your device or share it on social media.

Where to find Wuthering Waves pictures

Finding your directly saved Wuthering Waves pictures is pretty straightforward if you’re playing on mobile, as they’ll appear in your Gallery.

Meanwhile, if you’re playing on PC, you should be able to find them here C:\Wuthering Waves\Wuthering Waves Game\Client\Saved\ScreenShot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jiyan build | Yinlin build | Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards | Is Wuthering Waves a gacha game? | Wuthering Waves all elements explained