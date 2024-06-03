Wuthering Waves: All Viewpoint locations

Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves hosts a huge open world full of people to meet, stories to tell, and locations to visit, here’s all the Viewpoint locations found throughout Huanglong.

Wuthering Waves is the newest title from Punishing Grey Raven developers Kuro Games. The title offers a massive open world for players to explore, filled to the brim with treasure chests to open, side quests to complete and Viewpoints to visit.

Viewpoints are directly correlated with how much of the map of Huanglong you discover, so you’ll want to make sure to pick them up to get a 100% exploration rate. Doing so will net you rewards from the Pioneer Association which include currencies like Astrites and more.

Want to know where all the Viewpoints are in Wuthering Waves? We’ve got you covered.

Where to find all Viewpoint locations in Wuthering Waves

As of writing, there are currently 14 Viewpoint locations in total. Finding each of them will contribute to your exploration of each region.

Kuro Game Wuthering Waves has plenty of iconic scenery that can be discovered via Viewpoints.

Collecting a Viewpoint is easy, as all you need to do is walk over the location and hit your Interact button, which should allow you to claim it.