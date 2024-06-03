Wuthering Waves: All Viewpoint locations

Wuthering Waves: All Viewpoint locationsKuro Game
Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves hosts a huge open world full of people to meet, stories to tell, and locations to visit, here’s all the Viewpoint locations found throughout Huanglong.
Wuthering Waves is the newest title from Punishing Grey Raven developers Kuro Games. The title offers a massive open world for players to explore, filled to the brim with treasure chests to open, side quests to complete and Viewpoints to visit.
Viewpoints are directly correlated with how much of the map of Huanglong you discover, so you’ll want to make sure to pick them up to get a 100% exploration rate. Doing so will net you rewards from the Pioneer Association which include currencies like Astrites and more.
Want to know where all the Viewpoints are in Wuthering Waves? We’ve got you covered.
Where to find all Viewpoint locations in Wuthering Waves
As of writing, there are currently 14 Viewpoint locations in total. Finding each of them will contribute to your exploration of each region.
Collecting a Viewpoint is easy, as all you need to do is walk over the location and hit your Interact button, which should allow you to claim it.
|Viewpoint
|Location
|Region
|Warblade in Norfall Barrens
|Norfall Pass, available after completing Rewinding Raindrops quest
|Norfall Barrens
|Ruins of the Old Days
|Near Depths of Illusive Realm
|Whining Aix’s Mire
|Daybreak
|Fallen Grave region, available after completing the Stygian Lacrimosa Exploration quest
|Whining Aix’s Mire
|Eternal Blue
|Lollo Warehouse area
|Whining Aix’s Mire
|Safety First!
|Near Distribution Center
|Tiger’s Maw
|Mt. Pingting
|Corroded Ruins area
|Tiger’s Maw/ Wumbing Bay
|Sky Incinerated
|Within the infected zone, inside the Sea of Flames area
|Port City of Guixu
|Weightless Skyscrapers
|Near the Sea of Flames
|Port City of Guixu
|Moon Within Reach
|Violet Banyan area, available after completing “Shines in the Forest” quest
|Dim Forest
|Luminous Petals
|(South of the Forbidden Forest, available reaching Union Level 20 and after completing “When the Forest Is No Longer Dim” quest
|Dim Forest
|Rain Drops of the Past
|Near Withering Frontline area
|Desorock Plains
|Sentinel’s Statue
|Beneath Sentinel’s Statue
|Gorge of Spirits
|Falling Streams
|Near Taoyuan Vile
|Gorge of Spirits
|City of Jinzhou
|North of Loong’s Gaze Suburbs
Central Plains