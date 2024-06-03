GamingWuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves: All Viewpoint locations

Liam Ho
Wuthering Wave character in a cityKuro Game

Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves hosts a huge open world full of people to meet, stories to tell, and locations to visit, here’s all the Viewpoint locations found throughout Huanglong.

Wuthering Waves is the newest title from Punishing Grey Raven developers Kuro Games. The title offers a massive open world for players to explore, filled to the brim with treasure chests to open, side quests to complete and Viewpoints to visit.

Viewpoints are directly correlated with how much of the map of Huanglong you discover, so you’ll want to make sure to pick them up to get a 100% exploration rate. Doing so will net you rewards from the Pioneer Association which include currencies like Astrites and more.

Want to know where all the Viewpoints are in Wuthering Waves? We’ve got you covered.

Where to find all Viewpoint locations in Wuthering Waves

As of writing, there are currently 14 Viewpoint locations in total. Finding each of them will contribute to your exploration of each region.

A screenshot from the game Wuthering WavesKuro Game
Wuthering Waves has plenty of iconic scenery that can be discovered via Viewpoints.

Collecting a Viewpoint is easy, as all you need to do is walk over the location and hit your Interact button, which should allow you to claim it.

ViewpointLocationRegion
Warblade in Norfall BarrensNorfall Pass, available after completing Rewinding Raindrops questNorfall Barrens
Ruins of the Old DaysNear Depths of Illusive RealmWhining Aix’s Mire
DaybreakFallen Grave region, available after completing the Stygian Lacrimosa Exploration questWhining Aix’s Mire
Eternal BlueLollo Warehouse areaWhining Aix’s Mire
Safety First!Near Distribution CenterTiger’s Maw
Mt. PingtingCorroded Ruins areaTiger’s Maw/ Wumbing Bay
Sky IncineratedWithin the infected zone, inside the Sea of Flames areaPort City of Guixu
Weightless SkyscrapersNear the Sea of FlamesPort City of Guixu
Moon Within ReachViolet Banyan area, available after completing “Shines in the Forest” questDim Forest
Luminous Petals(South of the Forbidden Forest, available reaching Union Level 20 and after completing “When the Forest Is No Longer Dim” questDim Forest
Rain Drops of the PastNear Withering Frontline areaDesorock Plains
Sentinel’s StatueBeneath Sentinel’s StatueGorge of Spirits
Falling StreamsNear Taoyuan VileGorge of Spirits
City of JinzhouNorth of Loong’s Gaze Suburbs
Central Plains
