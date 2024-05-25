How to fast travel in Wuthering Waves

Fast traveling between locations in Wuthering Waves can speed up exploring the world of Solaris-3. Here’s what you must do to fast travel in the gacha game.

Upon its launch date on May 22, Wuthering Waves offered plenty of 4-star and 5-star characters for players to collect. In addition to adding units to their roster, they can explore the vast region of Solaris-3.

However, you are restricted to traveling on foot, which can be tedious if you don’t have any fast travel points unlocked.

Like Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves players must find beacons throughout the World Map. Keep reading for more information about Resonance Beacons and Resonance Nexus.

Fast traveling in Wuthering Waves explained

To unlock Fast Travel, you must interact with either a Resonance Beacon or Resonance Nexus. These are the two types of fast travel points available in Wuthering Waves. You cannot fast travel to locations you have never visited before.

To fast travel between locations, you just need to head to your World Map and select whichever unlocked fast travel point you wish.

Resonance Beacons

Kuro Games Wuthering Waves players can frequently find Resonance Beacons on the World Map.

Resonance Beacons are the most commonly found fast travel point of the two available. After activating one of these small towers for the first time, you will be rewarded with 5 Astrite and 30 Union EXP.

Astrite is Wuthering Waves’ in-game currency needed to purchase Tides, which are used to pull either standard or limited-time banners for new characters and weapons.

Union Level is similar to Genshin Impact’s Adventure Rank, which can determine aspects like leveling up your characters and farming materials. You can collect Union EXP by completing the main story, sidequests, exploring the World Map, and other activities.

Resonance Nexus

Kuro Games A Resonance Nexus can unlock a large area in Wuthering Waves.

A Resonance Nexus is a larger tower that isn’t as common as Resonance Beacons. In addition to enabling fast travel, a Resonance Nexus can display a portion of the surrounding areas on your World Map. It can also heal any injured Resonators without any cost.

After unlocking a Resonance Nexus for the first time, you will be rewarded with 30 Astrite and 60 Union EXP.

That’s everything you need to know about fast travel in Wuthering Waves. Check out more of our guides on the game below:

