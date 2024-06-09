Find out where to find Iris in Wuthering Waves to ascend Calcharo, one of the most popular DPS Resonators at the moment.

There are plenty of flowers and other materials you’ll stumble upon in Wuthering Waves. However, if you’re looking to ascend Calcharo, one of the best main DPS Resonators in the game right now, then you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled for Iris.

As you’ll need 60 of them to ascend him, looking for them manually in the wild can take a while. But don’t worry, there are a few places where you’ll be guaranteed to find and farm this ascension material.

Check out everything you need to know about Iris locations in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Iris locations

kuro game An Iris location and farming route in Wuthering Waves.

You can find an abundance of Iris in Whining Aix’s Mire, which is located in the south-east area on the map. Here, you’ll be able to find 35 Iris flowers in total, as long as you follow the path marked in the image above.

Their glowing-like distinctive blue color makes them stand out in the wild. That said, if you’re having trouble looking for them, make sure to utilize your Sensor, as this helps highlight your surroundings.

Additionally, just like other materials in Wuthering Waves, you’ll have to wait until the next server reset to be able to farm them again, as that’s when they will respawn.

Where to buy Iris in Wuthering Waves

Alternatively, if you’re short on time or trying to grind a limited-time event, you can also opt to purchase Iris from the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou.

This is the easiest and quickest way you can get your hands on this flower, but it does come with a cost. The NPC here sells 15 Iris, each costing 3,000 Credit Shells. They also don’t restock until the next server reset.

Unless you have loads of Credit Shells to spend, we’d recommend just taking your time looking for them in the wild as you unlock more fast travel points. But of course, at the end of the day, it’s entirely up to you.

