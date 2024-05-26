Find out how to use the Sensor utility tool in Wuthering Waves to reveal your surroundings for hidden items and more.

As you progress your playthrough in Wuthering Waves, you’ll be introduced to various utility tools you can use — one of which is the Sensor. The way this works is that when you activate it, it will reveal hidden collectibles, resources, enemy weaknesses, and more around your surroundings.

It’s definitely a handy tool to have, and you’ll actually have to use it in one of the quests in Chapter 1 as well. With so many things going on, however, it can be easy to accidentally miss the in-game prompt on how to use it.

Check out below how to use Sensor in Wuthering Waves and how you can use it to complete the Echoing Marche quest.

Wuthering Waves: How to use the Sensor to confirm patrol route

kuro game You can use the Sensor in Wuthering Waves by bringing up the Utility Wheel.

You’ll first unlock the Sensor when you interact with a soldier NPC during the Echoing Marche quest. Here, you’ll be tasked to use the Sensor to confirm the patrol route. Here’s how you can use it based on the platform you’re playing:

PC

Hold the tab key on your keyboard to open. On the Utility Wheel, drag your mouse to the Sensor option and click it. After exiting the Utility Wheel, press T to use it.

Mobile

Tap and hold the Utility icon on your screen. On the Utility Wheel, tap the Sensor to select it. Press the Sensor icon on the bottom to reveal your surroundings.

After using the Sensor, a blue hologram of a person will appear in front of you. From here, all you need to do is follow the blue hologram’s path and it will take you to your next destination within the quest in Wuthering Waves.

Alternatively, you can also open your map and go straight to the location that’s been marked — it’s entirely up to you. This isn’t a timed quest, so feel free to take as long as needed. Ideally, you’ll want to spend some time exploring on your way as well since you may bump into fast travel points.

