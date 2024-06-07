Wuthering Waves: Correct password for Yinlin’s companion quest

Stuck figuring out the password for Yinlin’s quest in Wuthering Waves? Here’s the correct answer and the explanation behind it.

Yinlin, a 5-star Resonator, has finally joined Wuthering Waves as part of the “When Thunder Pours” banner. Aside from bringing Electro damage that you can try out and compare with other Resonators, she also comes with a companion quest called Solitary Path.

At some point in this quest, you’ll be tasked to enter the correct password to continue to the next step. That said, much like solving other puzzles in the game, this can be tricky if you don’t know where to look.

But don’t worry, we have the answer to help you progress. Here’s everything you need to know regarding the correct password for Yinlin’s quest in Wuthering Waves.

How to enter the correct password in Yinlin’s companion quest

kuro game The correct password for Yinlin’s companion quest in Wuthering Waves.

The correct password for Yinlin’s companion quest is 4123. You’ll need to enter these exact numbers on the device above the cave to proceed to the safe house. If you’re wondering why this is the answer, it’s based on the amount of flowers around you.

When you interact with Yinlin, she’ll actually give you a clue by asking you to analyze the flowers. The combination on the password refers to the number of clumped flowers clockwise.

Yinlin will also reveal the answer when interacting with her, though this could be easily missed if you’re rushing to complete this quest. Once you’ve entered the correct password, you’ll finally be able to enter the safe house to investigate.

That sums up all you need to know about the correct password for Yinlin's companion quest in Wuthering Waves.