How to use Levitator in Wuthering Waves

Find out how to use the Levitator utility tool in Wuthering Waves to pick up items, solve puzzles and more.

Levitator is among one of the useful tools you’ll get to unlock as you progress in Wuthering Waves. As the name suggests, this utility tool essentially lets you lift various objects, which comes in handy when it comes to solving certain puzzles.

Another notable use of this tool is for getting rid of vine traps. You’ll find a lot of these upon exploring the game’s vast open world, and they’re worth destroying with the help of Levitator since you’ll be able to retrieve the loot underneath afterwards.

In fact, during the Echoing Marche at the beginning of your playthrough, you’re required to use this utility tool to do just that. Here’s everything you need to know about how to use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: How to use the Levitator

kuro game You can use the Levitator by bringing up the Utility Wheel.

To use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves, you’ll first need to bring up the Utility Wheel. This is the same case as using the Sensor and Grappling Hook. Depending on the platform you’re playing, here’s how you can bring it up to use the Levitator:

PC

Hold the tab key on your keyboard to open the Utility Wheel. On the Utility Wheel, drag your mouse to the Levitator option and click it. After exiting the Utility Wheel, press T to use it.

Mobile

Tap and hold the Utility icon on your screen. On the Utility Wheel, tap the Levitator to select it. Press the Levitator icon on the bottom to use it to pick up an item.

That sums up all you need to do to use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves. Some puzzles in the game actually require you to do this — the Encryption Block being one example, where you have to light up all the panels by placing objects in the correct position. Additionally, the Levitator can be used to pick up Explosive Charges to be thrown into Vine Traps to burn them down.