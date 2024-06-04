All Wuthering Waves Patch 1.1 compensation & how to get the free items

Wuthering Waves is offering players another round of compensation with the upcoming release of Patch 1.1. Included in these rewards are Astrites, Tides, and much more, so here’s exactly what’s on offer and how to get them.

Wuthering Waves developer Kuro Games is handing out more compensation within their new title to address more issues. Following the game’s release last month, the devs made an extensive blog post explaining their plans for new updates as well as quality-of-life fixes.

This included responses to feedback about Echoes feeling too “grindy”, as well as the bugs and glitches that have cropped up since the game’s launch.

As a result, the devs are issuing a tonne of free compensation to all players, and here’s exactly how to get them.

Wuthering Waves Patch 1.1 compensation items

Here’s a list of every compensation item currently available for Patch 1.1 of Wuthering Waves.

1,000,000 Shell Credits : The general currency used in Wuthering Waves

: The general currency used in Wuthering Waves 10,000 Podcast Experience : Equivalent to 10 levels on the Pioneer Podcast, the battle pass for Wuthering Waves

: Equivalent to 10 levels on the Pioneer Podcast, the battle pass for Wuthering Waves 160 Astrite : Equivalent to one roll on either the limited or standard Convene banners

: Equivalent to one roll on either the limited or standard Convene banners 10 Radiant Tides, five Forging Tides, and 20 Crystal Solvents : Radiant Tides can be used on the featured Resonator Convene while Forging Tides can be used on the featured Weapon Convene. Last of all, Crystal Solvents can be exchanged for Waveplates.

: Radiant Tides can be used on the featured Resonator Convene while Forging Tides can be used on the featured Weapon Convene. Last of all, Crystal Solvents can be exchanged for Waveplates. Another 160 Astrite and 600,000 Shell Credits

Kuro Game Astrites can be used to roll on the limited and standard convenes.

How to claim Wuthering Waves Patch 1.1 compensation items

All you need to do to claim these compensation rewards is access the in-game Mail system. You’ll have until June 28, 2024, to do so, however, some items are restricted depending on when you made your account and unlocked the feature.

Players who accessed the Mailbox feature before May 30 can claim 320 Astrites and 600,00 Shell Credits, while the rest of the rewards can be picked up by anyone.

It’s also worth noting that the 1,000,000 Shell Credits reward will only become available on June 10, and is only accessible to those who unlocked the Mailbox before May 30. This will expire on July 3, so be sure to pick it up when you can.