Wuthering Waves slam “boring” dialogue ruining the game

Wuthering Waves players have called out the game’s “boring” story dialogue, with many finding numerous grammatical errors that ruin gameplay.

Wuthering Waves is the latest gacha game to draw the attention of anime and Genshin Impact fans. While players have praised its combat-focused gameplay, the same can’t be said for the game’s story.

The issues revolve around the huge amount of exposition, which is so lengthy, that it doesn’t fit in the dialogue boxes. In fact, many members of the Wuthering Waves community have taken to social media to voice their disappointment.

Writing on the official Wuthering Waves Reddit page, one player explained how they were left disappointed with the game’s story. “Dialogues are so bloated as they try to cram a lot of information as possible, which can look like a red flag to the story as a whole. If this is a book, I would put it down in the first three pages.”

It’s not just OP who feels let down by Wuthering Waves’ “lifeless” characters and story, as many others were quick to comment on this glaring issue.

“I’m usually very interested in lore and worldbuilding, but I was zoning out the whole time,” another commenter explained. “You can’t tell me that the dialogue isn’t just a big info dump. I know that it’ll probably get better over time, but first impressions are very important to draw in players and keep retention.”

The main story dialogue isn’t the only thing that has players frustrated, the same level of exposition is also given to Wuthering Waves’ NPCs. In fact, the game’s community has discovered that there are some other glaring issues.

Kuro Game Wuthering Waves players have called out the game’s bloated dialogue.

“I have to say the NPC dialogue is atrocious, I have yet to see one that isn’t rife with grammatical errors, misgendering, or logical inconsistencies, it’s like they just ran it through Google Translate,” responded another player.

Wuthering Waves wouldn’t be the first gacha game to anger fans over it’s “boring” story exposition, as Genshin Impact has famously fallen foul of this trope. However, it’s the translation errors and lack of quality control that are putting the community off.

“I love the exploration and combat but the story is just so sh*t. Genshin at least has an interesting story that you understand right off the bat and can easily get immersed in,” one player wrote. “Yes it has a rambling dialogue problem but at least it doesn’t cram new terms down your throat every 10 seconds and all the voice acting isn’t monotone as f*ck.”

While it’s still early days for Wuthering Waves, many players are clearly unhappy with the story. While you can choose to skip the dialogue completely, this isn’t ideal for those who were hoping to delve into the lore behind the game’s post-apocalyptic world.