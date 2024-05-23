Wuthering Waves: How to fix Fatal Error bug

The Fatal Error bug in Wuthering Waves is preventing PC players from diving into the latest Kuro Game project. Here’s how to fix this pesky bug and keep enjoying the post-apocalyptic adventure.

There’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to access your favorite games. It doesn’t matter if that’s due to unexpected errors halting login, or being kicked out of the game entirely. It’s always annoying.

Wuthering Waves is a new gacha set to rival Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. However a Fatal Error message may occur when players try to launch the game via the Epic Games Store on PC. If you’re running into the issue, here’s how to fix it.

Kuro Game

How to fix Fatal Error bug in Wuthering Waves

There are a variety of ways to fix the Fatal Error message. If you’ve downloaded the game through the Epic Games Store, the methods below should help:

Verify your game files: This can be done by finding the Wuthering Waves files in the Epic Games Launcher library, right-clicking, and selecting the “Verify” option. This process should repair any corrupted files. Launch Wuthering Waves directly through the Launcher as opposed to the Epic Games Store. To do this, simply navigate to the install folder for the game and open the .exe launcher file.

If you’ve installed Wuthering Waves through the official website, try the following troubleshooting techniques:

Repair the client through the Launcher: Click on the Wrench icon in the top right corner of the page, and choose the “Scan and Repair” option. Disable fullscreen optimization: Once you’ve located the .exe launcher file, right-click on it, select Properties > Compatability, and click “Disable Fullscreen Optimization“. Make sure the latest version of Microsoft Visual C++ is installed and restart your device. You can download the most up-to-date edition of the software via the Microsoft store. Disable Microsoft’s Control Flow Guard: Navigate to your Window’s Security options on your PC, click on “App and Browser Control“, and “Exploit Protection Settings“, and ensure that the Control Flow Guard is toggled to off.

Trying the above fixes should hopefully remove the error so you can get back to enjoying Wuthering Waves. To get the most out of your experience once you’re back in the game, read up on the Pity system, check out the full cast list, and get an overview of all the content featured in version 1.0.