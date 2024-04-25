SportsWrestling

WWE boss Triple H responds as London Mayor wants to host WrestleMania

Matt Hobkinson
WrestleMania LondonAssociated Press/WWE

WWE legend Triple H (Paul Levesque) has opened the door to the possibility of WrestleMania coming to London in the near future, after he responded to Sadiq Khan, the city’s mayor, on social media.

British wrestling fans have been given reason to pay close attention to London’s mayoral elections next week after Khan, the current incumbent, shared his vision to attract more major American sporting events across the pond should he be re-elected.

“I believe that London has the potential to host the first international WrestleMania,” Khan said as part of his re-election campaign. The London Mayor also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reiterate this desire, something that caught the attention of Levesque, the promotion’s chief content officer.

Replying to Khan, the former WWE superstar gave reason for cautious optimism over the possibility of a British WrestleMania after he said, “Let’s talk.”

Although London has hosted former wrestling events in the past – both Money in the Bank and SmackDown were held at the O2 Arena in the nation’s capital last year – WrestleMania has never been held in Britain.

In fact, WrestleMania has only been held outside of the USA on two occasions, both of which were in Canada. Should the event be brought to the UK, it would be a huge boost for British fans who have spent years staying up late into the night to catch the action at US prime time.

Yet wrestling was not the only American sport that Khan had in his sights to bring to London. The mayor also shared his ambition to bring the Super Bowl and NBA to England – alongside plans for a 2040 bid to host the Olympics.

Should WrestleMania make it to Britain, however, there is still no guarantee the event would be held at prime time for fans in the UK. That’s unlike AEW’s All In event at Wembley, which has catered to a European-friendly start time.

MMA fans will be all too aware of this after it was announced this week that UFC 304 – being held in Manchester this summer – would not have the main card getting underway until 3 am local time.

Related Topics

WWE

About The Author

Matt Hobkinson

Matt Hobkinson is the Senior UK Sports Writer at Dexerto. Matt is a dedicated football and Formula 1 fan and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the sports. He has previously worked at PA Media, Manchester Evening News, Chronicle Live, Leeds Live and others covering the region's football clubs and sports stars. You can email him here: matt.hobkinson@dexerto.com

keep reading
Logan Paul in a WWE ring next to The Undertaker making his entrance
Wrestling
The Undertaker praises Logan Paul’s WWE run for not following the “formula”
Brad Norton
Jimmy Uso (right) as a member of the WWE.
Wrestling
Four superstars that should move brands in upcoming 2024 WWE Draft
Matthew Legros
Logan Paul has taken the WWE world by storm, as the United States Champion boasts a strong record with the company
Sports
Logan Paul’s WWE record: Has ‘The Maverick’ ever been pinned?
Hunter Haas
Rhea Ripley Injury Timeline
Wrestling
When will Rhea Ripley return to WWE? Injury timeline explained
Ethan Dean
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech