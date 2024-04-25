WWE boss Triple H responds as London Mayor wants to host WrestleMania

WWE legend Triple H (Paul Levesque) has opened the door to the possibility of WrestleMania coming to London in the near future, after he responded to Sadiq Khan, the city’s mayor, on social media.

British wrestling fans have been given reason to pay close attention to London’s mayoral elections next week after Khan, the current incumbent, shared his vision to attract more major American sporting events across the pond should he be re-elected.

“I believe that London has the potential to host the first international WrestleMania,” Khan said as part of his re-election campaign. The London Mayor also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reiterate this desire, something that caught the attention of Levesque, the promotion’s chief content officer.

Replying to Khan, the former WWE superstar gave reason for cautious optimism over the possibility of a British WrestleMania after he said, “Let’s talk.”

Although London has hosted former wrestling events in the past – both Money in the Bank and SmackDown were held at the O2 Arena in the nation’s capital last year – WrestleMania has never been held in Britain.

In fact, WrestleMania has only been held outside of the USA on two occasions, both of which were in Canada. Should the event be brought to the UK, it would be a huge boost for British fans who have spent years staying up late into the night to catch the action at US prime time.

Yet wrestling was not the only American sport that Khan had in his sights to bring to London. The mayor also shared his ambition to bring the Super Bowl and NBA to England – alongside plans for a 2040 bid to host the Olympics.

Should WrestleMania make it to Britain, however, there is still no guarantee the event would be held at prime time for fans in the UK. That’s unlike AEW’s All In event at Wembley, which has catered to a European-friendly start time.

MMA fans will be all too aware of this after it was announced this week that UFC 304 – being held in Manchester this summer – would not have the main card getting underway until 3 am local time.

