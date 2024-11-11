Sidemen Charity Match 2025: Tickets, venue, date, more

The Sidemen Charity Match is back for another year. Always a star-studded affair with the internet’s biggest celebrities competing for a good cause, fans are always clamoring for details and we’ve got you covered.

Outside of their weekly main channel videos, the Sidemen are a busy bunch with their own content and personal endeavors, but that doesn’t stop them from organizing one of the biggest events on the calendar every year.

What began as a bit of fun with mates has blossomed into a global phenomenon and it’s only getting bigger. Now, the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match is in focus as the YouTube group looks to raise the bar once again with the largest iteration yet, and fans are already scrambling.

From the day tickets go on sale to where and when the event takes place, read on for all the information surrounding the next Charity Match.

Sidemen | YouTube The Sidemen Charity Match is always a monumental event.

The 2025 Sidemen Charity Match is set to go down on Saturday, March 8 from the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

This marks the biggest Charity Match thus far, given Wembley can seat 90,000 screaming fans. The last event, held in 2023, saw 60,000 attend, yet countless more were still left out.

Tickets are always gone in a flash, but given the size of Wembley, there’s plenty more capacity to meet the demand this time around.

How to get Sidemen Charity Match tickets

Tickets go live at 9AM GMT on Monday, November 18, 2024. As always, they’ll be in high demand so you’ll want to be waiting and ready to go the moment 9AM hits.

Fans can register their details early on the Sidemen FC site, but it’s unclear exactly how access will be given out. It’s more than likely we see a queue system on the day, as we have in previous years, but given tickets start as cheap as £12 GBP, expect a quick sellout once again.

There’s no telling just yet how many different price tiers there might be, but we’ll keep you updated here as any further details emerge.

Who’s playing?

As it’s early days yet with the event only just announced, teams are far from being locked in. All we know for certain is the seven Sidemen lads are sure to be playing on the usual Sidemen FC squad.

The usual faces like Callux, Deji, and Randolph are sure to be joining their side too, but there’s no telling just yet who might round out the YouTube All-Stars squad. From Kai Cenat to IShowSpeed and xQc, we’ve seen no shortage of mega-popular internet celebs joining in over the years, and 2025 is set to be no different.

We’ll keep you up to speed right here as teams begin announcing their lineups in the coming weeks.

How to watch from home

Of course, if you’re unable to get tickets or make it to Wembley on the day of the event, you can always watch for free no matter where you are. The Sidemen Charity Match is always broadcast live on Sidemen’s YouTube channel, with hundreds of thousands watching the action live each year.