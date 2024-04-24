UFC 304 Manchester’s “joke” 3am start time slammed by UK fight fans

The UFC is returning to the UK with UFC 304 this summer, but fight fans are not happy with the decision to start the main card at 3am local time.

Time zones can make scheduling pay-per-view events tricky as there’s no way to please everyone around the world, but fans in the UK feel they’re being “disrespected” with UFC 304.

On April 24, the UFC announced its return to Manchester on July 27, revealing that the prelims for the event will commence at 11pm while the main card will kick off at 3am.

Fight fans are no strangers to staying up late or waking up early to watch UFC PPV events with most cards beginning at 7pm PST/10pm EST, but many expected an earlier start time than what they get watching at home.

Across social media, British fans expressed their disappointment at the decision, which they felt made no sense.

“Absolute joke. Shame on you for not giving any respect or care about the UK fighters or fans again and again,” one slammed.

“How is this remotely fair to UK fans to schedule it so late in the night?” another questioned.

“If UFC 304 is actually 3am British time, this is the most disrespectful move the UFC has ever done,” blasted someone else.

For some, the late start was enough to completely kill their excitement and even prevent them from buying tickets.

“You know… Staying at home is actually a good option,” chimed in another fight fan.

This isn’t the first time the UFC has had an extremely late local start for a pay-per-view event. UFC 204: Bisping vs. Henderson 2 also took place in Manchester back in 2016 and its main card kicked off at 3am as well.

It’s not just the UK that has had events begin at traditional US start times, UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia had its main card scheduled for 12pm while prelims began super early at 8:30am local time.