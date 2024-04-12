SportsWrestling

Will Drew McIntyre leave the WWE for AEW?

Matthew Legros
Drew McIntyre in his wrestling uniform.WWE.com

Drew McIntyre is no longer under contract with the WWE, raising questions as to whether he will remain with the promotion or depart for AEW.

McIntyre’s most recent deal expired immediately after WrestleMania 40. The 38-year-old wrestler retained his World Heavyweight Championship at the event against Seth Rollins and then lost it moments later when Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract following an assault from CM Punk.

As one of the faces of RAW, McIntyre may depart from the brand and the WWE promotion altogether. His negotiations top brass have gone on for much of this winter, yet they have not come to terms on a new contract at the time of writing.

McIntyre could find himself departing for AEW to become one of its headliners. He’s reached his prime from a championship and storyline perspective in the WWE.

AEW could offer McIntyre a sizable contract as he’s earned an average of $1 million annually for the Vince McMahon-led company.

How much more sizable would this deal be than the one he had in the WWE? It’s hard to say. Dave Meltzer revealed that Chris Jericho is the highest AEW earner, so McIntyre would likely fall below Jericho’s salary.

He’d follow a path that several former WWE superstars have taken in recent years.

That said, there’s a case for him to stay on RAW or even transfer over to SmackDown at the WWE Draft starting on April 26. The 15-year veteran wrestler has a brewing feud with CM Punk. Therefore, WWE president Nick Khan could keep McIntyre around to develop the high-profiled rivalry.

Should the brand go in a different direction, however, there’s room for him to succeed in AEW.

About The Author

Matthew Legros

Matthew graduated from Brooklyn College in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communications. In the past, he's written for Heavy Sports, Sports Illustrated, and SB Nation. On top of penning scripts for Empire Sports Media, Matthew covers the latest NBA, NFL and Boxing news for Dexerto. His expertise lies in basketball, with a personal passion for track-and-field. You can contact him at matthew.legros@dexerto.com.

