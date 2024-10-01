The Costco Guys sign with AEW as A.J. set to make wrestling return

TikTok stars A.J. and Big Justice, also known as the Costco Guys, have announced that A.J. has signed a one-match deal with AEW.

A.J. Befumo of the viral social media act the Costco Guys is set to “bring the boom” with his upcoming AEW in-ring debut.

The former indie wrestler and his son Erik, aka Big Justice, announced on X/Twitter that he will return to the ring for one final match, having signed a one-match deal with AEW. However, they did not disclose a date or opponent for the bout.

“We signed the contract today, we will be coming back for one more match,” A.J revealed in the video. “So I am wrestling one more match, and it will be for AEW, All Elite Wrestling.”

“We don’t know exactly when, we don’t know exactly where, we don’t know who exactly my opponent’s gonna be, but I am wrestling for one more match.”

Eric said he was excited about the final match, telling his dad: “It’s really crazy, cause I know that you love wrestling, so I know that you’re really excited. And I’m really excited too.”

They mentioned that a full video will be coming out later this week, and concluded the video with their signature phrase: “We’re coming to the bring the boom!”

A.J. previously wrestled on the independent scene and has gained significant popularity on TikTok, where he and his son have accumulated nearly 2 million followers.

The duo are big fans of Costco, especially their cookies and chicken bakes, which often feature in their videos. They’re also known for their song ‘We Bring The BOOM!’

Prior to this announcement, the Costco Guys made an appearance at AEW All Out last month, where they briefly got involved in a match between The Acclaimed and The Iron Savages.