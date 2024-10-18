Costco Guy AJ reveals wrestling return date against AEW star

AJ from the Costco Guys has confirmed as to when he’ll make his wrestling return as he’s been talking to All Elite Wrestling – AEW – about making it happen.

Anyone who has scrolled through social media over the last few months knows how hard it’s been to avoid the Costco Guys. Their popularity initially boomed – quite literally – on TikTok before they started becoming ultra popular on X/Twitter and Instagram as well.

On top of releasing songs about their trips to Costco and playing baseball, the Costco Guys are also into professional wrestling. AJ – the dad of the group – was actually a wrestler prior to becoming a social media sensation.

The group linked up with AEW – All Elite Wrestling – in September, appearing at their All Out pay-per-view. That led the groundwork for AJ to want to make an in-ring return. As such, he’s gotten tangled with AEW Vice President QT Marshall.

As things have heated up between them, AJ cost Marshall his Coastal Championship Wrestling heavyweight title. Now, they’re gearing up to meet at an AEW pay-per-view.

“Now, QT, you go back to Tony Khan tonight. You tell Tony Khan tonight that there is a new CCW champion and you tell him that Big Boom AJ said you give us that match, November 23rd at Full Gear,” he said.

“Big Boom AJ will be there to bring the boom!”

Given that AJ hasn’t wrestled for quite some time, he’s going to get a spot on the main card. Instead, this match will likely be on AEW’s Zero Hour – a free hour of content before the pay-per-view starts.

This is typically streamed on YouTube and Twitter. So, fans of the Costco Guys won’t have to look far to find him in action.

Whether or not he brings the BOOM to the ring, remains to be seen.