Cody Rhodes’ new admission about Wrestlemania 39 loss will shock fans

While making his media rounds ahead of Wrestlemania XL with an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Cody Rhodes made a shocking revelation from Wrestlemania 39.

Cody Rhodes answered an onslaught of questions about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns in this year’s Wrestlemania main event. Ariel Helwani asked Rhodes about his crushing loss 12 months ago to Reigns, when his story was left unfinished as he left SoFi Stadium in defeat.

According to Rhodes, his loss to Reigns at Wrestlemania 39 did more than shock the WWE Universe. It surprised him, too.

Though “The American Nightmare” hesitated to pull back the curtains completely, Helwani asked about Wrestlemania 39. In particular, he wanted to know when Rhodes found out that he was losing to Reigns.

“It’s a great question,” Rhodes said. “And I’m of the thought that when the fact becomes a legend, print the legend.

“So, for the purpose of this answer and question, what I’ll tell you is, I found out in the ring. In the moment that [Reigns] hit me with a spear and pinned me 1-2-3. That’s when I found out.”

Helwani immediately queried, “But surely there was a conversation beforehand?”

“I would say: not surely,” Rhodes remarked. “But I can’t go any further on that question.”

Since that disappointing loss last April, Rhodes won a second-straight Royal Rumble match, ensuring he would headline both nights of Wrestlemania XL alongside Reigns.

The two will first square off Saturday in a tag team match featuring The Rock tagging with Reigns, while World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is in Rhodes’ corner.

Then, the stage is set for a much-anticipated rematch between Rhodes and Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Sunday’s main event.

This time, fans fully expect Rhodes to take the victory. Although some Bloodline shenanigans could jeopardize that, as has been the case multiple times during Reigns’ lengthy title run.