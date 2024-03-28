WWE star Seth Rollins’ idea for the Bears at the NFL draft shows he knows ball

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins shared his ideal NFL draft strategy for the Chicago Bears and it makes total sense.

Caleb Williams is likely to be the top overall pick by Chicago at the 2024 NFL Draft. But with the ninth selection also in tow, general manager Ryan Poles has options on day one.

Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion — and noted Bears fan — Seth Rollins joined Good Morning Football and revealed what Poles and Co. should do at the event.

Rollins acknowledged that Williams is the heavy favorite to become Chicago’s next starting quarterback. However, it’s his plans for the team’s “other” first-round pick that fans are praising.

“The great thing about this ninth pick is, I feel like we are such a complete team,” Rollins remarked. “In my opinion, when you get to nine, you pick the best available [player].”

Rollins singled out the star-studded wide receiver class. He is pleading for the Bears to take Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze if any are available.

The reigning WWE champion would also consider upgrading the offensive line or adding a premier pass rusher if the board falls correctly.

While one can debate Rollins’ claim that Chicago only has a few holes, adding an elite player is never a bad idea — regardless of position.

Although the Bears have two top-ten picks, the team lacks assets later in the NFL draft. That has led many within the mock draft community to ponder a trade down from the ninth pick.

But according to Rollins, that would be a mistake. He believes the Bears have a rare opportunity to add two franchise cornerstones in this class.

An early run on quarterbacks would help matters. Many NFL Draft analysts project Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy to go inside the top ten.

Add in the “big three” wide receivers that Rollins mentioned, a stacked offensive line group, and some exciting defensive prospects, and the Bears are all but guaranteed a premium talent at nine.

