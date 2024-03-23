WWE fan goes viral after brutal Roman Reigns roast on Smackdown

A member of the WWE Universe went viral after a hot microphone caught them roasting Roman Reigns during Friday Night Smackdown.

After months of back-and-forth, Roman Reigns met face-to-face with Cody Rhodes on the most recent episode of Smackdown. The two engaged in a spirited argument, with several insults flying around.

The most notable roast came from a member of the packed Milwaukee, Wisconsin crowd. With Smackdown fading to black, a hot mic caught a brutal shot at the Universal Champion.

As Reigns and his manager, Paul Heyman, vacated the ring and made their way to the back, fans at home overheard an insult sent the champ’s way.

“You need a room full of strangers to acknowledge your little b***h a**?” the fan said with a slight chuckle to their voice.

Those on social media quickly found the fan who made this comment, and she has since gone viral on X as many within the WWE Universe echo her sentiment.

As Wrestle Ops pointed out, the manner in which she insulted Reigns was as casual as a Sunday evening dinner with the family.

WWE quickly censored the expletive when posting the video to its various social media accounts, with some clips entirely blacking out the screen in that moment.

Even amid a title reign that has spanned more than 1,300 days, The Tribal Chief still has his fair share of dissenters.

As Reigns looks toward his Wrestlemania XL main event against Rhodes, fans have been vocal about a need for a title change.

If it’s up to the WWE Universe, The American Nightmare will finally break through and finish his story on April 7.