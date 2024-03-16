WoW: The War Within Rider of the Apocalypse Death Knight Hero Talents guide

Blizzard is continuing to reveal more Hero Talent trees ahead of the release of World of Warcraft: The War Within later this year. One of the most forebodingly named is the Rider of the Apocalypse Death Knight, and it seems like one of the better-designed archetypes on show so far.

For those who don’t know, Hero Talents is the developer’s attempt to add depth to the class system in WoW. These new trees operate separately from existing talents but with the intention of augmenting the customization on offer to each spec.

As such, each class has access to three sets of Hero Talents. Players can choose between two, depending on their chosen spec. The exceptions to this rule are Druids, who have four, and Demon Hunters, who have just two.

The first Death Knight Hero Talent tree has now been revealed. It’s an interesting offering that fits nicely into the class’s existing lore.

Rider of the Apocalypse Death Knight full Hero Talent tree explained

All revealed Hero Talents follow a similar system, and the Death Knight is no exception. At the start and end of the tree, a Keystone and Capstone talent mark the defining features. In between, players can choose between three rows of talents. In the case of the Rider of the Apocalypse Death Knight, both Frost and Unholy can take advantage of its benefits.

Rider of the Apocalypse Death Knight Keystone Hero Talent

Rider’s Champion: Spending Runes has a chance to call forth the aid of a Horseman for 10 seconds.

Mograine: Casts Death and Decay at his location that follows his position.

Casts at his location that follows his position. Whitemane: Casts Undeath on your target, dealing Shadowfrost damage per stack every 3 seconds for 24 seconds. Each time Undeath deals damage, it gains a stack. It cannot be Refreshed.

Casts on your target, dealing Shadowfrost damage per stack every 3 seconds for 24 seconds. Each time deals damage, it gains a stack. It cannot be Refreshed. Trollbane: Casts Chains of Ice on your target slowing their movement speed by 70% and increasing the damage they take from you by 5% for 8 seconds.

Casts on your target slowing their movement speed by 70% and increasing the damage they take from you by 5% for 8 seconds. Nazgrim: While Nazgrim is active, you gain Apocalyptic Conquest, increasing your Strength by 5%.

Rider of the Apocalypse Death Knight first-row Hero Talents

Choice Node: On a Paler Horse & Death Charge

On a Paler Horse: While outdoors you are able to mount your Acherus Deathcharger in combat.

While outdoors you are able to mount your Acherus Deathcharger in combat. Death Charge: Call upon your Death Charger to break free of movement impairment effects. For 10 seconds. While upon your Death Charger, your movement speed is increased by 100%, you cannot be slowed, and you are immune to forced movement effects and knockbacks.

Mograine’s Might: Your damage is increased by 5%, and you gain the benefits of your Death and Decay while inside Mograine’s Death and Decay.

Choice Node: Horsemen’s Aid & Pact of the Apocalypse

Horsemen’s Aid: While at your aid, the Horsemen will occasionally cast Anti-Magic Shell on you and themselves at 80% effectiveness.

While at your aid, the Horsemen will occasionally cast on you and themselves at 80% effectiveness. Pact of the Apocalypse: When you take damage, 5% of the damage is redirected to each active horseman.

Rider of the Apocalypse Death Knight second-row Hero Talents

Whitemane’s Famine: When your diseases deal damage to an enemy affected by Undeath it gains another stack. Additionally, when Undeath deals damage, it infects another nearby enemy.

Nazgrim’s Conquest: If an enemy dies while Nazgrim is active, the strength of Apocalyptic Conquest is increased by 3%. Additionally, each Rune you spend increases its value by 1%.

Trollbane’s Icy Fury: When you Obliterate or Scourge Strike a target affected by Trollbane’s Chains of Ice, it shatters dealing Shadowfrost damage to nearby enemies and slows them by 40% for 4 seconds.

Rider of the Apocalypse Death Knight third-row Hero Talents

Hungering Thirst: The damage of your diseases, Frost Strike, and Death Coil are increased by 15%.

Choice Node: Fury of the Horsemen and A Feast of Souls

Fury of the Horsemen: Every 50 Runic Power you spend extends the duration of the Horsemen’s aid in combat by 1 second, up to 5 seconds.

Every 50 Runic Power you spend extends the duration of the Horsemen’s aid in combat by 1 second, up to 5 seconds. A Feast of Souls: While you have 2 or more Horsemen aiding you, your Runic Power spending abilities deal 20% increased damage and have a 10% chance to refund a Rune.

Mawsworn Menace: Your Horn of Winter and Unholy Blight’s cooldown is reduced by 15 seconds, and Death and Decay’s cooldown is reduced by 10 seconds.

Rider of the Apocalypse Death Knight capstone Hero Talent

Apocalypse Now: Army of the Dead and Frostwyrm’s Fury call upon all 4 Horsemen to aid you for 20 seconds.

Of all the talent trees released so far, the Rider of the Apocalypse Death Knight might be thematically the coolest. That’s the complete list of talents revealed so far. With The War Within not set to release until later this year, the information is subject to change. This guide will then be updated accordingly.

