WoW Dragonflight class balance changes: Huge Brewmaster Monk nerf, Warlock buff, more

The final round of World of Warcraft class changes for this patch will go live during the extended downtime ahead of the release of the Dark Heart Content Update. There are some big winners and losers this time around as Blizzard continues its efforts to balance the game.

Though class balancing this late into the expansion is usually less important, WoW’s new content cadence has made it far more relevant. The start of Season 4 has brought a refreshed vigor for the game’s more difficult content, and Awakened raids have provided a new sense of focus.

The Dark Heart content update is also set to provide the first major narrative step into The War Within expansion. As such, Blizzard will want to make sure the class landscape is as close to parity as possible with many players likely to return to the game.

With all of that in mind, here’s the full breakdown of all class tuning going live with the reset on May 7.

Complete WoW class tuning changes for May 7

Classes

Demon Hunter Vengeance Sigil of Silence duration reduced to 4 seconds (was 5 seconds). Sigil of Silence cooldown increased to 90 seconds (was 60 seconds). Cycle of Binding now reduces Sigil cooldowns by 2 seconds per trigger (was 3 seconds). Soul Cleave damage reduced by 8%.

Druid Balance Season 4 (2) Set Bonus now increases the damage of your next Wrath or Starfire by 50% (was 30%). Season 4 (2) Set Bonus new reduces the Astral Power cost of your next Starsurge or Starfall by 30 (was 15) and increases the damage it does by 60% (was 40%).

Monk Brewmaster Keg Smash damage reduced by 10%. Spinning Crane Kick damage reduced by 10%. Summon White Tiger Statue damage reduced by 30%. Effectiveness of Stagger against magical attacks increased to 55% (was 45%). Healing Sphere healing increased by 10%.

Rogue Assassination Ability and auto-attack damage increased by 6%. Does not affect PvP combat. Fixed an issue that caused the Assassination Rogue Season 3/Season 4 bonus to do slightly less damage than intended.

Warlock Affliction Doom Blossom damage increased by 10%. Vile Taint damage increased by 25%. Soul Flame damage increased by 20%. Soul Rot damage increased by 5%. Destruction Chaos Bolt damage increased by 3%. Conflagrate damage increased by 5%. Incinerate damage increased by 5%.

Warrior Fury All ability damage increased by 3%. Season 4 Set Bonus (2): Rampage damage and critical strike chance increased by 15% (was 12%). Season 4 Set Bonus (4): Bloodthirst bonus damage increased to 35% per stack (was 30%). Protection All ability damage increased by 5%. Devastator damage increased by 30%. Ignore Pain healing increased by 6%. Disrupting Shout’s cooldown reduced to 75 seconds (was 90 seconds). Enduring Alacrity increases Stamina and Armor by 10% (was 5%) and Haste by 2% (was 1%). Battering Ram now increases your auto-attack damage and speed by 10% for 20 seconds (was 20%).



Player versus Player