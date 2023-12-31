WoW Trading Post complete rewards & prices for January 2024

As another month draws to a close, it is time for the Trading Post offerings in World of Warcraft to be refreshed for another month.

The Trading Post is a relatively new addition to the game, allowing players to purchase mounts, pets, and cosmetics using the Trader’s Tender currency. The currency itself can be earned by completing a series of rolling objectives, from completing activities to earning reputation with certain factions.

Though the stock available for purchases changes each month, players can set items to carry across to the next month. This is particularly useful if they find themselves short on currency for the month.

Here’s the full breakdown of what players can earn and purchase at the Trading Post in January 2024.

Complete WoW Trading Post rewards guide

Trading Post Mounts & Pets

Time-Lost Salamanther (600 Trader’s Tender)

Armored Golden Pterrordax (800 Trader’s Tender)

Jeweled Copper Scarab (800 Trader’s Tender)

Trading Post Armor Transmogrifications

Ancestral Skychaser’s Totem (250 Trader’s Tender)

Ancestral Stonehoof Totem (250 Trader’s Tender)

Blademaster’s Suntouched Stones (200 Trader’s Tender)

Ensemble: Solemn Watchman’s Garb (650 Trader’s Tender)

Ensemble: Vagabond’s Sunny Threads (100 Trader’s Tender)

Ensemble: Wastewander Tracker’s Kit (850 Trader’s Tender)

Gossamer Desert Gown (100 Trader’s Tender)

Highlord’s Ceremonial Drape (50 Trader’s Tender)

Orange-Sleeved Shirt (50 Trader’s Tender)

Sand-Swept Soiree Gloves (100 Trader’s Tender)

Sepia Treads of the Kalu’ak (50 Trader’s Tender)

Tabard of Wild Might (100 Trader’s Tender)

Trader’s Carrot Sarong (100 Trader’s Tender)

Witch Doctor’s Fetish Frame (500 Trader’s Tender)

Yellow Tweed Cap (150 Trader’s Tender)

Trading Post Weapon & Shield Transmogrifications

Copper Scarab Bulwark (400 Trader’s Tender)

Dwarven Crown Splitter (450 Trader’s Tender)

Heavily Stitched Waller (400 Trader’s Tender)

Soulburner Bardiche (550 Trader’s Tender)

Time Marshal’s Carbine (500 Trader’s Tender)

Witch Doctor’s Fetish Guard (400 Trader’s Tender)

The bonus reward item for the month is the Golden Mobile Timepiece. This can be earned by completing enough activities to fill the experience bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log in the Adventure Guide. Make sure to check back in each month for a full breakdown of the latest offerings from the Trading Post.