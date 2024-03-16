WoW: The War Within Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter Hero Talents guide

The first Demon Hunter Hero Talent tree has been revealed, and it looks set to provide an exciting expansion on the existing character archetype when World of Warcraft: The War Within launches later this year.

Hero Talents is a new system designed to augment the existing talents in the game. These new talents are tied to class specializations and should allow for greater customization and more viable build options.

As a result of their setup, each class has three Hero Talent trees. Players can then choose between two of those, depending on which spec they are playing. Additionally, it’s important to note that Druids therefore have four Hero Talent trees while Demon Hunters only have two.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter.

Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter full Hero Talent tree explained

As with all Hero Talent trees, each path starts with a Keystone talent and ends with a Capstone. In between, there are three rows of talents to choose from. The Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter is available to both Havoc and Vengeance specs.

Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter Keystone Hero Talent

Art of the Glaive: Consuming 3 (Havoc) or 20 (Vengeance) Soul Fragments allows you to cast Reaver’s Glaive.

Reaver’s Glaive: Throw a glaive enhanced with the essence of consumed souls at your target, dealing physical damage and ricocheting to 2 additional targets for additional damage. Replaces Throw Glaive.

Begins a well-practiced pattern of glaivework, enhancing your next Chaos Strike and Blade Dance (Havoc), Fracture, Shear, and Soul Cleave (Vengeance):

Chaos Strike (Havoc), Fracture , and Shear (Vengeance) applies Reaver’s Mark which causes the target to take 15% increased damage for 5 seconds.

(Havoc), , and (Vengeance) applies which causes the target to take 15% increased damage for 5 seconds. Blade Dance (Havoc) and Soul Cleave (Vengeance) deal 3 additional glaive slashes to nearby targets for additional damage.

Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter first-row Hero Talents

Choice Node: Keen Engagement and Preemptive Strike

Keen Engagement: Reaver’s Glaive generates 20 Fury.

generates 20 Fury. Preemptive Strike: Throw Glaive deals damage to enemies near its initial target.

Choice Node: Evasive Action and Unhindered Assault

Evasive Action: Vengeful Retreat can be cast a second time within 3 seconds.

Vengeful Retreat can be cast a second time within 3 seconds. Unhindered Assault: Vengeful Retreat resets the cooldown of Felblade.

Incisive Blade: When enhanced, Chaos Strike and Soul Cleave deal 30% increased damage.

Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter second-row Hero Talents

Aldrachi Tactics: The second enhanced ability in a pattern shatters an additional Soul Fragment.

Choice Node: Army Unto Oneself and Incorruptible Spirit

Army Unto Oneself: Felblade surrounds you with a Blade Ward , reducing physical damage taken by 10% for 5 seconds.

surrounds you with a , reducing physical damage taken by 10% for 5 seconds. Incorruptible Spirit: Consuming a Soul Fragment also heals you for an additional 15% over time.

Wounded Quarry: While Reaver’s Mark is on your target, melee attacks have a chance to strike with an additional glaive slash for damage and shatter a soul.

Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter third-row Hero Talents

Intent Pursuit: Casting an enhanced ability reduces the remaining cooldown of The Hunt by 2 seconds.

Escalation: Each successive enhanced ability deals 10% increased damage. The effect of the second enhancement is increased by 100%.

Warblade’s Hunger: Consuming a Soul Fragment causes your next Chaos Strike, Fracture, or Shear to deal bonus damage.

Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter capstone Hero Talent

Thrill of the Fight: After consuming both empowerments, gain Thrill of the Fight, increasing your attack speed by 15% for 5 seconds and causing your next ability to deal 30% increased damage and healing.

